Girls soccer: Saintes pound Panthers

Five girls scored their first varsity goal for St. Albert as the Saintes offense was in full force on Tuesday evening in a 12-2 win over Logan-Magnolia.

In addition to five Saintes players scoring their first career varsity goal, senior Makenna Shepard scored five goals. In fact, the senior had a hat trick before the Saintes and Panthers were five minutes into the game.

The Saintes scoring spree started with Shepard -- she scored in the game’s second minute then scored two goals in the game’s fourth minute before connecting on her fourth goal in the seventh minute. Senior Elizabeth Elkins rounded out the scoring for the first 10 minutes with the game’s fifth goal, in the ninth minute, which was her first goal.

It would not be until the 35th minute when senior Maddie Estell scored to put the Saintes up 6-0. Less than two minutes later, freshman Olivia Gardner kicked one in the 37th minute for her first varsity goal, and freshman Lilly Krohn capped off the first half with her first varsity goal in the 39th minute.