Girls soccer: Saintes pound Panthers

Five girls scored their first varsity goal for St. Albert as the Saintes offense was in full force on Tuesday evening in a 12-2 win over Logan-Magnolia.
In addition to five Saintes players scoring their first career varsity goal, senior Makenna Shepard scored five goals. In fact, the senior had a hat trick before the Saintes and Panthers were five minutes into the game.
The Saintes scoring spree started with Shepard -- she scored in the game’s second minute then scored two goals in the game’s fourth minute before connecting on her fourth goal in the seventh minute. Senior Elizabeth Elkins rounded out the scoring for the first 10 minutes with the game’s fifth goal, in the ninth minute, which was her first goal.
It would not be until the 35th minute when senior Maddie Estell scored to put the Saintes up 6-0. Less than two minutes later, freshman Olivia Gardner kicked one in the 37th minute for her first varsity goal, and freshman Lilly Krohn capped off the first half with her first varsity goal in the 39th minute.
In the second half, Shepard scored her fifth and final goal in the 53rd minute and Estell scored her second goal of the contest in the 56th minute. Sophomore Anna Helton scored her first varsity goal in the 58th minute and finally, sophomore Madilynn Meyers scored her first varsity goal in the 60th minute to end the game at 12-2.
Elkins, Gardner, Helton, and freshman Natalie Crisp all had one assist.
“It was nice to see a lot of people get involved today,” St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes said. “Everyone was playing as a team and everyone was contributing today.”
The Saintes now have two games remaining in the regular season, with the first against three-time state champion and Class 2A No. 2 Lewis Central (14-2), which Hughes said will be another test among the many they’ve already had.
“We have nothing to lose,” Hughes said. “We’re just going to go out, play as hard as we can and hopefully that equals up to competing with a powerhouse. Our schedule has been so difficult through the whole year. We took on two ranked teams in our class this past weekend, we’ve butted heads with teams like Tri-Center and Glenwood as well, we’ve been playing powerhouses all the time.”
St. Albert and Lewis Central will play at 6 p.m. at Titan Stadium on Friday.
Logan-Magnolia (2-12) 1 1 -- 2
St. Albert (7-7) 8 4 -- 12