GIRLS SOCCER: Schimmer, Evers goals lead Lynx to win over Saintes

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer held possession for the majority of the first half but for the first 36 minutes of the contest, the Lynx couldn’t find the net despite some quality chances within the goal box.

With less than four minutes to go in the first half, seniors Hanna Schimmer and Abby Evers broke the ice with a pair of goals that finally broke the ice and helped lead Abraham Lincoln to a 5-0 win over St. Albert at the Wick on Tuesday.

“Playing against the wind in that first half provided some challenge, but we were still able to keep the ball on their side of the field most of the time,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “The girls gave a great effort and just missed on some good looks, but eventually we pulled through.”

The game’s first goal came from senior Hanna Schimmer who knocked it in from the right side of the goal to break the ice in the 37th minute. Senior Abby Evers then made it 2-0 exactly one minute later after a breakaway on the right side of the field. The Lynx, after playing against the wind in the first half, led 2-0.

“Those two goals really helped our confidence,” Schimmer said. “It’s a great way to start the season and it really gave us a great feeling heading into halftime. Everyone put in a lot of effort today and we’ve been working on team positivity and I think the fact that we all stayed positive, even after missing a couple of shots, helped us breakthrough in the end.”

The Lynx picked up right where they left off, dominating possession, this time with the wind on their side. Schimmer broke the silence in the 47th minute with her second goal of the game and completed the hat trick in the 51st minute.

A 4-0 score would hold until the 68th minute when Evers scored her second goal of the contest to make it 5-0. The two goals were Evers’ first ever as a member of the Lynx team. The senior says it was fun to play on this new team and feels like she fits right in.

“We had a lot of chances in the first and just couldn’t finish,” Evers said. “But, as Hanna said, we stayed positive and encouraged each other, and especially once we got the wind things got a little easier.

“... It’s exciting to play with these girls for my senior year. I’ve played with a lot of these girls growing up and now we’re looking forward to playing some big games this weekend and see what this team is really made of.”

St. Albert wasn’t able to create much offense during the game, but head coach Chris Hughes says this game just shows some of the weaknesses that the Saintes must work on after facing a quality opponent.

“A.L. is a great team,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “I thought our effort was fabulous. They never quit. A.L. just did an awesome job controlling the game. For the most part, we stuck around with a team that has a good shot at going to state in the state’s largest class.

“We saw some of our weaknesses here today and know now what we need to work on and we’ll now worry about getting better for our next game on Thursday.”

St. Albert will play in another city game on Thursday when they play at Lewis Central at 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln will look to keep things rolling as they will head to Ankeny to play Ankeny Centennial on Friday at 6 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (1-0) 2 3 – 5

St. Albert (0-1) 0 0 – 0