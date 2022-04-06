GIRLS SOCCER: Titans push by Saintes

On a chilly and windy Wednesday afternoon, Lewis Central girls soccer used the back halves of the first and second half to pull away from St. Albert 5-1 at Titan Stadium.

“It’s always tough to play in conditions like this,” Titans coach Jesse Smith said. “It’s hard on both teams, but fortunately, we came out on top again. I thought we did really well keeping the ball on the ground in the first half playing in the wind and we did a good job of that in the second half as well.”

The teams traded chances for nearly the front half of the first half until the 18th minute when Isabel McNeal scored to put the Titans up 1-0. However, the Saintes answered six minutes later with a goal from Ella Klusman to tie the game 1-1.

Hana Daoudi put the Titans back in front by a goal 2-1 in the 38th minute, which would be the score at the half.

“It’s very important to push through these games every minute,” Daoudi said. “These games are all about grit, and moments like that show we just had a bit more grit today.

“The wind today was a big difference and took some time to get used to in each half, but once we got the hang of it we kept building our momentum.”

The score would remain at 2-1 until Daoudi broke the silence with a 62nd-minute goal to give the Titans an insurance goal and a 3-1 lead. The Titans then put themselves in the driver’s seat after Gracie Hays scored a 69th-minute goal to boost L.C. to a 4-1 lead.

Haylee Erickson put the game further out of reach after a 76th-minute goal to put the Titans up 5-1. The Titans would hang on to the score to improve to 3-0 as they prepare for a challenging weekend.

“It’s nice to continue building in the right direction,” Smith said. “We still got plenty of things to work on, but overall I’m happy with our effort early on and how the girls keep playing harder and harder as the games go along.

“This was a big test for us today. St. Albert is a very talented and well-coached team and we got a big test again on Friday.”

While the Saintes got some opportunities on the Titan's side of the field, some missed opportunities had the Saintes fall behind.

“In the first half we just played to just not make mistakes,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “Bottom line today I feel like we played not to lose rather than playing to win and when we tied it up at 1-1 it seemed like we got a confidence boost and then Hana put in that late goal, but I thought we still played a decent front 20 minutes in that second half, but then when they got up 3-1 we just put our heads down. This was a tough game, we just have to toughen up a bit and keep getting better.”

Lewis Central will face Omaha Skutt on Friday in Omaha at 7:15 p.m.and St. Albert will play in the T.J. Invite on Saturday where they will play South Sioux City at 10 a.m. and against AHSTW at 1 p.m.

St. Albert (2-1) 1 0 – 1

Lewis Central (2-0) 2 3 – 5