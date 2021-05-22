Girls Soccer: Titans shutdown Saintes

Class 2A No. 2 Lewis Central shutout Class 1A No. 12 St. Albert 8-0 in a girls soccer game Friday evening at Titan Stadium.
The Titans netted three goals against the wind in the first half to take the early advantage before scoring a handful more in the second half to close their regular season with a win over the Saintes and clinch their 15th win of the year.
Things at times were a bit sluggish for the Titans in the first half, but after some halftime adjustments and getting the wind with their back the Titans opened the floodgates to pull away from their city rival.
“We decided that we wanted the wind against us to start off,” LC coach Chris Von Mende said. “At times we just played to keep possession. In the second half though the girls really got after it. We made a lot of great passes and once we got the passing game on point we were able to really start knocking in the goals.”
Goal scorers for the Titans included senior Haley Bach who recorded a hat trick with three goals precisely and also had an assist. Junior Hana Daoudi, senior Hope Jensen, junior Amara Orth, senior Hannah Estrada and freshman Haylee Erickson all scored one goal for Lewis Central.
Jensen and Estrada each had an assist to go with their goal. Seniors Lia Taylor and Taylor Gregory each had an assist of their own within this game as well.
As for the Saintes, coach Chris Hughes knew the team was in for a big test and while this test didn’t go as they wished it would the Saintes will move on to their final regular season game which will be against Sioux City Heelan at 4 p.m. on May 24 at the YMCA fields.
“For about the first 10 minutes I thought we came out and played pretty solid,” Hughes said. “After we gave up a goal though, we kind of went back to some old ways, but one halftime hit we talked about going out there and to just play tough, but honestly we just played timid and weren’t aggressive which allowed them to control the second half.
“But at the same time we told the kids, this really meant nothing. We were playing a team that’s probably going to be competing to go to the state championship again, they’re a three-time state champ. I was hoping we’d have more positives, but we just have to regroup. Honestly at this point the regular season doesn’t mean anything. We have a big game on Monday, but then a bigger one on Wednesday. That’s what we have to get ready for and the girls will be ready.”
As for the second ranked Titans, they will now prepare for their first regional soccer game, which will be June 2 against either Denison-Schleswig or Harlan. Regardless of who it will be Von Mende and the Titans are looking to make the most of this little time off from games.
“Having this break is one of the keys to success,” Von Mande said. “We’re pretty physically fit and in good shape right now. That’s always nice to have at this point of the season. At the same time teams know we’re going to be healthy and we’re going to be ready to go for the regional.