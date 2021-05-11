Girls soccer: Yellow Jackets shutout Wolverines

The Thomas Jefferson girls soccer team defeated Sioux City West for their second win in as many days, beating the Wolverines 4-0 win at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Tuesday evening.

The Yellow Jackets struck quickly as they netted their first goal within the game’s first five minutes. The game remained at 1-0 until the Jackets kicked in three more in the second half to boost their record above the .500 mark at 7-6.

After scoring quickly in the first half and then facing a drought of goals the rest of the way in the frame, Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said the team made some adjustments on their passes which proved to work for the better.

“After playing against St. Albert the day before, I think it took a bit of a toll on us,” Royer said. “The kids were showing some tired legs obviously.

“Otherwise, our short passing game wasn’t really there at first. We were trying to play a lot of long ball in the first half. In the second half though we got the short pass game going and it really broke West down and left a lot of stuff open for us.”