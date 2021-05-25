Kamimura’s hat trick leads Reiver women back to nationals

The NJCAA Division I No. 4 Iowa Western women’s soccer team is moving on to their seventh NJCAA national tournament this decade after defeating Lewis and Clark College 3-1 at home on Monday.
“It’s always our goal and expectation to get to the national tournament,” head coach Adam Sanchez said. “It feels good to accomplish that goal and now it’s all about adjusting our sights and competing for a national championship.”
Two first half goals put the Reivers in the driver’s seat against the Trailblazers, as forward Ririka Kamimura scored twice in the game’s first 14 minutes. Starting off strong not only boosted the team’s energy but was key in helping take care of business for the rest of the game.
“I think it was absolutely massive to get those early goals,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t know a whole lot about this Lewis and Clark team. We knew about their history, but we really didn’t know anything about them for this year, it was tough getting video on them and scouting reports were all over the place, so we really didn’t have any idea going into the game.
“We based our game plan off of what we learned within the first few minutes and then just let the players decide how the game was going to go and adjust to the information we got from them. So big time credit to them, they got two early goals and then see the game out.”
Kamimura then scored her third and final goal in the 55th minute to complete the hat trick and give Iowa Western a 3-0 lead. The Trailblazers netted their only goal in the 79th minute, but that’s all the closer the visitors would get.
“It’s designed to get Kamimura the ball and for her to excel and to also get others involved as well,” Sanchez said. “We always expect her to score goals and to get other people involved and Rarika’s movement is just exceptional, as is her ability to see others and read patterns of play. She’s on top of our formation for a reason.”
Assists for the three goals came from Yoshiki Kitadai, Roser Badia and Laura Linares.
The Reivers won’t play their first national tournament game until June 3, thus the Reivers have a little over a week to rest and prepare.
“We’re dealing with a couple of injuries so we’re happy to have this time off,” Sanchez said. “We’re glad to have this time to heal up and recover, especially since the temperature down there is going to be hotter than it has been here. So we’ve got to do our best to prepare for that and focus on ourselves.”
An opponent has not yet been announced for the Reivers first national tournament game. The Reivers expect to know their opponent by Friday. The national tournament will be played at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.