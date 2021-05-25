Kamimura’s hat trick leads Reiver women back to nationals

The NJCAA Division I No. 4 Iowa Western women’s soccer team is moving on to their seventh NJCAA national tournament this decade after defeating Lewis and Clark College 3-1 at home on Monday.

“It’s always our goal and expectation to get to the national tournament,” head coach Adam Sanchez said. “It feels good to accomplish that goal and now it’s all about adjusting our sights and competing for a national championship.”

Two first half goals put the Reivers in the driver’s seat against the Trailblazers, as forward Ririka Kamimura scored twice in the game’s first 14 minutes. Starting off strong not only boosted the team’s energy but was key in helping take care of business for the rest of the game.

“I think it was absolutely massive to get those early goals,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t know a whole lot about this Lewis and Clark team. We knew about their history, but we really didn’t know anything about them for this year, it was tough getting video on them and scouting reports were all over the place, so we really didn’t have any idea going into the game.