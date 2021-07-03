LC’s Costello is City Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Lewis Central soccer player Colton Costello made the most of his first season in a Titan uniform.
The junior led the team in goals and assists in helping L.C. to a 15-5 record in a season that ended just short of the state tournament. Costello’s stellar season has netted him Nonpareil City Boys Soccer Player of the Year honors.
In a season where Lewis Central was coming off a state championship — in 2019, with the 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19 — Costello knew the standard on his team was high, but that all boded well as he has always held himself to a high standard as well.
“I’m usually very hard on myself,” Costello said. “Before this past season even started I just told myself that I have to do well. I knew this team needed me to step up right from the start”
And step up Costello did, finishing the season with 18 goals and 11 assists to help lead the Titans to a substate final appearance. While the Titans fell a game short of their main goal, returning to the state tournament in Des Moines, Titans coach James Driver said Costello played a big role in helping L.C. to the success it did accomplish.
“He did a little bit of everything for us,” Driver said. “In my opinion, regardless of which school Colton would have attended, he was the best all-around city player this year. He faced a handful of in-state powerhouses as well as a few Nebraska schools such as Millard South, Elkhorn, and Papillion-La Vista South where he held his own undoubtedly given our strength of schedule. To still come out with 18 goals and 11 assists is remarkable.
“He did a great job of finishing his opportunities and finding his teammates with his vision (to) set them up to score as well.”
Costello played his freshman season in 2019 for Thomas Jefferson. He scored four goals and accounted for one assist. Heading into his sophomore year, he transferred to Lewis Central, which at the time was a program that had just won a Class 2A state title.
It did not take too much time before Costello quickly found his place within the Titan’s championship system.
“I played previously with some of the guys already,” Costello said. “It still was a little hard to fit in, but after one or two practices, I felt like I belonged here on this team.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic, all of Lewis Central’s high hopes were erased as well as Costello’s sophomore season after the IHSAA announced the cancellation of all spring sports in 2020.
After having the previous season canceled, where expectations were high, Costello and the Titans came into this season not really knowing what to expect from it.
“We lost a ton of seniors that year,” Costello said. “We would have had a great season that year, but it just didn’t happen. None of us really were really sure about how our season was going to go, but we worked hard and this past season ended up going really well.”
Costello was not going to let the pandemic hold him back, season or no season. Once things began to loosen up in the mid-summer, he began joining some summer club teams to improve himself.
“From that spring up to around July I wasn’t able to do much, so I just tried to get out and practice things on my own,” Costello said. “After that, I got on to play some club soccer and from that point in July until fall I played there and learned a bit from that.”
After the pandemic the Titans lost the majority of their previous offensive production, Costello immediately had the chance to step into a big role on the team, which is what Driver was hoping after seeing glimpses of his freshman year at Thomas Jefferson.
“I was aware of his abilities before he transferred,” Driver said. “He was one of the bright spots when we played against T.J. that year. Once I found out he transferred over, he kind of helped ease our concern of who was going to replace the production that Paul Devine and Luis Espino left after they graduated in 2020. One question heading into 2021 then was who was going to step up and help fill that void?
“While we had Will Devine back, we needed someone else to step in and help out with the scoring and Colton did a great job on doing his part and taking a leadership role. Colton immediately took responsibility, was named a captain, and he’s probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever had in my program. He’s very humble and kind, he puts teammates first and just does a little bit of everything. ”
While not many of Costello’s family played soccer, he recalls playing since the young age of five years old. He even started as a midfielder back then as well and he’s always liked how much they move around the field.
“I’ve always played midfielder, even when I was really young,” Costello said. “It’s a position where you do a lot of running and possess the ball a lot which is something I love to do. And if you’re defending you just make sure the other team’s midfielders don’t collect the ball. It’s a position where you battle to give your team possession.”
Next season, Lewis Central will have Costello back for his senior year. along with its other top four scorers. While the Titans accomplished a lot in the 2021 season, Costello and the Titans believe the 2022 season can bring even bigger accommodations.
“We want to win state,” Costello said. “It would mean everything to go out that way. This season I had a great year individually, but we fell short of our goal as a team. So, next year my biggest aim is to help the team get back to state and hopefully win it all.”
With that all in mind, having Costello back as a team captain with junior Will Devine, Driver is excited to see what next season can bring as well.
“We got a lot of great guys coming back like Colton who also return a lot of productivity,” Driver said. “We’re hoping we can pick up right where we left off from, complete all of our small goals and ultimately get to the state tournament and win the state tournament.”