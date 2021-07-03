LC’s Costello is City Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Costello was not going to let the pandemic hold him back, season or no season. Once things began to loosen up in the mid-summer, he began joining some summer club teams to improve himself.

“From that spring up to around July I wasn’t able to do much, so I just tried to get out and practice things on my own,” Costello said. “After that, I got on to play some club soccer and from that point in July until fall I played there and learned a bit from that.”

After the pandemic the Titans lost the majority of their previous offensive production, Costello immediately had the chance to step into a big role on the team, which is what Driver was hoping after seeing glimpses of his freshman year at Thomas Jefferson.

“I was aware of his abilities before he transferred,” Driver said. “He was one of the bright spots when we played against T.J. that year. Once I found out he transferred over, he kind of helped ease our concern of who was going to replace the production that Paul Devine and Luis Espino left after they graduated in 2020. One question heading into 2021 then was who was going to step up and help fill that void?