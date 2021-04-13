Lewis Central girls meet a wall in Burke for first loss

After scoring a combined 28 goals in their first four games while holding four teams scoreless, Lewis Central was on the other end of a shutout as they lost a battle to Omaha Burke 1-0.

A goal in the 15th minute was the lone score of the game as the host Bulldogs handed the Titans their first defeat of the season despite Lewis Central firing 19 shots on goal. L.C. head coach Chris Von Mende said he had to give kudos to a stellar goalkeeping performance, saying he can’t be upset with how the Titans played.

“After their goal we pretty much kept possession most of the way through,” Von Mende said. “We were just firing shot after shot at their goalie and Burke has a great goalie who made some tremendous saves. We kept attacking, but there were a lot of great saves or we just missed here or there. I told the team we really did everything right, we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

This first defeat stings the Titans. However, Lewis Central will be back in action on Thursday against Omaha South.

“The girls always look forward to playing these kinds of teams,” Von Mende said. “Hopefully, this time we can just get the ball by the goalie, and rip the back of the net more.”

The Titans and Omaha South are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.