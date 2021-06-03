Lewis Central humbles Harlan

Sophomore Gracie Hayes then netted her goal in the 53rd minute. About 10 minutes later Estrada scored her second in the 63rd minute officially. Finally, in the 66th minute, junior Amara Orth scored the eighth and final goal for the Titans.

While goals in the first half may seem lower than what some folks were expecting, Estrada says some adjustments were made at halftime that really helped open the floodgates.

“I think the heat on the turf kind of slowed us down at first but we regrouped and adjusted at the half,” Estrada said. “We changed the formation up to get more pressure up top of the offense and Haley and I just really got after it in the second half.”

With the win, Lewis Central is one game away from returning to Cownie Park in Des Moines for state. Standing in its way, however, is the 11th ranked team in Class 2A and fellow Hawkeye 10 foe, Glenwood who beat Panorama 7-0 on Wednesday evening as well.

Lewis Central edged out the Rams 3-2 back on May 11 at Titan Stadium. After winning a close battle in round one, Von Mende knows that round two should be nothing short of a battle until the very end.