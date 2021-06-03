Lewis Central humbles Harlan

A four-goal performance by senior Haley Bach helped the Lewis Central girls soccer team storm past the Harlan Cyclones 8-0.
“We weren’t playing our normal style in that first half,” Titans coach Chris Von Mende said. “We got a lot better in the second half, we started being in the right places at the right times. Whether it’s sending in a through ball, or setting up give and goes, we started doing a lot of that, and that opened up their defense. Once we started to control the ball and maintain possession and make them run more and more, we suddenly playing deep on their side of the field.”
After senior Hannah Estrada kicked in the first goal of the day in the 10th minute of the contest, Bach went on a scoring spree as she netted the next four consecutive goals for L.C.
Bach found the back of the net in the 34th minute and 38th minute in the first half. Then scored a pair more in the second half at the 42nd minute and again in the 46th minute.
“Things were a little rough in the first half, but we came through in the end,” Bach said. “My teammates were great at finding me with the through balls and I was just lucky enough to be there and finish off the play. The rest of this was all thanks to them.
“We changed up our formation at the half to put two people up top of our offense and I think that also really helped us get going too.”
Sophomore Gracie Hayes then netted her goal in the 53rd minute. About 10 minutes later Estrada scored her second in the 63rd minute officially. Finally, in the 66th minute, junior Amara Orth scored the eighth and final goal for the Titans.
While goals in the first half may seem lower than what some folks were expecting, Estrada says some adjustments were made at halftime that really helped open the floodgates.
“I think the heat on the turf kind of slowed us down at first but we regrouped and adjusted at the half,” Estrada said. “We changed the formation up to get more pressure up top of the offense and Haley and I just really got after it in the second half.”
With the win, Lewis Central is one game away from returning to Cownie Park in Des Moines for state. Standing in its way, however, is the 11th ranked team in Class 2A and fellow Hawkeye 10 foe, Glenwood who beat Panorama 7-0 on Wednesday evening as well.
Lewis Central edged out the Rams 3-2 back on May 11 at Titan Stadium. After winning a close battle in round one, Von Mende knows that round two should be nothing short of a battle until the very end.
“It’s going to be a great one,” Von Mende said. “We’re going to look at some tape and see if we can see something that will lead us to be successful. Glenwood is better than I’ve ever seen them be in the past. It is going to be a tough match. Last time we made some mistakes that led to goals for them so we’re going to change some things from last time to make that not happen again.”
Lewis Central and Glenwood will play at 6 p.m. on Friday at Titan Stadium for the right to head to the state tournament.
Estrada and the Titans have been here plenty of times before and know what it takes to advance. Nonetheless, the mentality stays the same.
“It comes down to who wants it more,” Estrada said. “We’re going to regroup, do our homework, and show up ready on Friday.”
Harlan (9-10) 0 0 — 0
Lewis Central (16-2) 3 5 — 8