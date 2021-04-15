Lewis Central rebounds from first loss; beats Omaha South 4-1

OMAHA — After being handed its first loss, Lewis Central girls soccer faced another Omaha area squad two days later.
The Titans rebounded by topping Omaha South 4-1, thanks in large part to three goals while against the wind.
“Against Burke we hit about every part of the goal except the net,” Titans head coach Chris Von Mende said. “We played a little more crisper here, not exactly perfect, but I’d say the first half we played really well. We possessed the ball well, we’re passing wide and getting good crosses which is what we want.
“We got into a bit of a slugfest for part of that first half and weren’t as sharp. I told them they really needed to work the ball more in the second half and they did.”
Lewis Central kept possession for the majority of the first half and had multiple opportunities. In the 22nd minute freshman midfielder Haylee Erickson found the back of the net off a cross pass from senior midfielder Taylor Gregory. The 1-0 score would hold for the rest of the first half.
Heading into the second half, the Titans would no long have the wind working with them, or so it seemed.
It felt good to top another Nebraska school, senior forward Lia Taylor said. Games like this just have a little more pride factor to them, she added.
“It definitely adds a little more competitiveness,” Taylor said. “We play a lot of the same teams over and over again, but when we come into Omaha, it’s just a different atmosphere and different style of play. It’s a lot different.”
Coming out into the second half, Lewis Central found ways to remain in possession through the majority of the half. A “thank you” goes to their defense who kept the ball on the Packers’ side of the field.
“Our success starts with our defense,” senior forward Hannah Estrada said. “We have a really strong defense, and our underclassmen really stepped up, which we all appreciate.”
In the 61st minute, senior forward Haley Bach scored to boost L.C.’s lead to 2-0 off another assist from Gregory. Just a couple moments later Gracie Hays made it 3-0 Titans in the 63rd minute. The Packers then scored a goal in the 68th minute to keep things interesting, but Taylor put the game out of reach with a 75th minute goal.
A final score of 4-1 in favor of Lewis Central improves the Titans record to 5-1 on the season. After the Tuesday loss against Burke, L.C. is happy to be back in the win column again.
“Burke was a little bit of a wake up call,” senior midfielder Hope Jensen said. “It really opened up our eyes knowing even though we can all work together, there are teams that are going to come out stronger and have good players like us and every game is a fight.”