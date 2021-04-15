Lewis Central rebounds from first loss; beats Omaha South 4-1

“It definitely adds a little more competitiveness,” Taylor said. “We play a lot of the same teams over and over again, but when we come into Omaha, it’s just a different atmosphere and different style of play. It’s a lot different.”

Coming out into the second half, Lewis Central found ways to remain in possession through the majority of the half. A “thank you” goes to their defense who kept the ball on the Packers’ side of the field.

“Our success starts with our defense,” senior forward Hannah Estrada said. “We have a really strong defense, and our underclassmen really stepped up, which we all appreciate.”

In the 61st minute, senior forward Haley Bach scored to boost L.C.’s lead to 2-0 off another assist from Gregory. Just a couple moments later Gracie Hays made it 3-0 Titans in the 63rd minute. The Packers then scored a goal in the 68th minute to keep things interesting, but Taylor put the game out of reach with a 75th minute goal.

A final score of 4-1 in favor of Lewis Central improves the Titans record to 5-1 on the season. After the Tuesday loss against Burke, L.C. is happy to be back in the win column again.