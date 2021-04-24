Lynx edge Falcons to end five game skid

The Class 3A Abraham Lincoln Lynx ended a five-game skid on Friday in an intra-city game against Class 1A’s St. Albert by a 2-1 final.
After trading goals in the first half, senior forward Spencer Hewitt in the 78th minute was assigned a penalty shot to potentially win the game. Hewitt had plenty of confidence prior to the kick, and for good reason. The senior booted it past the Falcons keeper for what would be the game-winning goal.
“I don’t miss penalty kicks,” Hewitt said. “I don’t. This is a huge win for us, that can really help us turn things around. We’re 3-6 now, but we can win out and hopefully that can lead into a good postseason.”
Hewitt also spoke about how great it was to help his team finally get on the other side of a one goal contest.
“It really feels great,” Hewitt said. “We knew St. Albert has a great team this year and they were going to give us a fight and that it would be a good game. So we came prepared. We’ve had five-straight games where it’s been close like this and haven’t come out on top, this time we finally did and it feels great.”
After losing five in a row, all in which were by one goal, the Lynx finally got one the other end of the scoreboard in a one-goal game to hand what is now St. Albert’s second consecutive one-goal defeat.
Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill is proud of the Lynx for fighting hard and finally getting themselves back in the win column, which also marks Parkhill’s 50th win as the Lynx’s head coach.
“Finally,” Parkhill said. “We’ve been working really hard these last couple days in training, especially on the attacking half, because that’s where we’ve struggled, it really paid off as we got a lot of great shots, now we just need to put more of those shots in the goal that we’re creating. Overall, I was very happy with how we played.”
It looked like deja vu at first for the Lynx, as a pass got by their defenders in the 10th minute of the game, setting up freshman forward Brayden Shepard for the game’s first goal which put the Falcons up 1-0.
However, the Lynx responded with the equalizer in the 25th minute as senior forward Brandon Toledo scored to tie the match at 1-1 which would stand for the rest of the first half up to Hewitt’s 78th minute goal.
Toledo’s equalizer in the first half seemed to give the Lynx a second wind, which helped them control possession for most of the game thus limiting the Falcon’s chances and create more for themselves.
“We knew we had to come back and answer,” Toledo said. “Then all throughout the game we just kept playing our style of ball and attacked their defense.”
With the loss, St. Albert falls to 4-2. With the win, the Lynx improved to 3-6.
The Falcons will prepare for Tri-Center at 6:30 on April 26 at Neola City Park. The Lynx will prepare for another intra-city battle, this one being against Thomas Jefferson at 8 pm at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.
Abraham Lincoln (3-6) 1 1 --2
St. Albert (4-2) 1 0 --1