Lynx edge Falcons to end five game skid

Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill is proud of the Lynx for fighting hard and finally getting themselves back in the win column, which also marks Parkhill’s 50th win as the Lynx’s head coach.

“Finally,” Parkhill said. “We’ve been working really hard these last couple days in training, especially on the attacking half, because that’s where we’ve struggled, it really paid off as we got a lot of great shots, now we just need to put more of those shots in the goal that we’re creating. Overall, I was very happy with how we played.”

It looked like deja vu at first for the Lynx, as a pass got by their defenders in the 10th minute of the game, setting up freshman forward Brayden Shepard for the game’s first goal which put the Falcons up 1-0.

However, the Lynx responded with the equalizer in the 25th minute as senior forward Brandon Toledo scored to tie the match at 1-1 which would stand for the rest of the first half up to Hewitt’s 78th minute goal.

Toledo’s equalizer in the first half seemed to give the Lynx a second wind, which helped them control possession for most of the game thus limiting the Falcon’s chances and create more for themselves.