Lynx edge J-Hawks for final regular season win

The final regular season game of the year was a nail biter for Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln as they topped Urbandale 2-1 despite having three starters out.

After playing a scoreless first half, both teams netted their regulation goals in the second half and were unable to score any more through the rest of the regulation time or the two 10-minute overtime periods.

Sophomore Piper McGuire scored the goal in regulation for the Lynx, with an assist from freshman Liberty Bates.

The Lynx then outdueled the J-Hawks 5-4 in the penalty kicks as sophomore Mackenzie Kvammen, junior Paige Bracker, senior Crystena Keesee, sophomore Jazmin Martinez Rangel, and Bates all scored in the PKs to clinch the win.

The Lynx end the regular season with a record of 14-3 and will now prepare to make a postseason run.

The Lynx earned a first round bye for the regional tournament and will host the winner of the Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West game in the regional semifinal on June 2 at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

Abraham Lincoln (14-3) 0 1 0 0 5 --3

Urbandale (7-8) 0 1 0 0 4 — 2