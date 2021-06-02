Lynx eliminate Wolverines to set up all-city regional final

A three-goal second half boosted Abraham Lincoln to a 4-1 win over Sioux City West on Wednesday evening at Gale Wickersham Stadium to the regional final game on Friday.
Senior Crystena Keesee broke the ice in the game’s 10th minute with a goal via a penalty kick. After that, the Lynx and Wolverines fought back and forth until Liberty Bates tied the school record for the most goals in a season with a score in the 49th minute.
The Wolverines brought it back to a one-goal contest with 17 minutes remaining, or in the 63rd minute officially, but two goals from junior Hanna Schimmer in the 66th minute and in the 73rd put the game out of reach and helped the Lynx finish off SC West for the second time this season.
“I thought the girls did a really good job of executing what we worked on in practice,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “It was a bit different this time around as last time we were down about four starters. Almost our entire midfield was out last time we played, so we knew there were going to be a lot of different things in this game compared to last time.”
Offensively, junior Paige Bracker also played a key role with two assists for the day. Sophomore Jazmin Martinez Rangel also had an assist on Schimmer’s second goal late in the second half.
Miller says having the team nearing full strength execution and health-wise is happening at the perfect time.
“We are finally getting close to full strength,” Miller said. “At the end of the season, you want to be at full strength and this is the first game in a while we’ve had almost everyone healthy. We still got one girl out so hopefully, we can take care of business on Friday, and then ideally by the state tournament we can be completely healthy if we make it that far.”
The Lynx are now one victory away from earning a trip to Des Moines’ Cownie park. To accomplish that, they must go through their city rival Thomas Jefferson one more time.
The Lynx defeated the Yellow Jackets 2-0 back on April 27. While Miller and the Lynx feel like they are the better team of these two, he and the team are not about to take this game lightly as they expect an intense atmosphere in their upcoming battle at Gale Wickersham.
“You can’t ask for more of a movie ending than this,” Miller said. “You got two great, inner-city teams here. Two conference opponents, city rivals going at it. It’s going to have all the emotions there with a state tournament berth on the line, and a setup for all of the dramatics.
“We know that we have all the pressure on us to come out and be victorious. We also know they are going to come out with a chip on their shoulder. Everyone is going to have the emotion and adrenaline. We’re expecting their best shot.”