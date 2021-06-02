Lynx eliminate Wolverines to set up inner-city regional final

“We are finally getting close to full strength,” Miller said. “At the end of the season, you want to be at full strength and this is the first game in a while we’ve had almost everyone healthy. We still got one girl out so hopefully, we can take care of business on Friday, and then ideally by the state tournament we can be completely healthy if we make it that far.”

The Lynx are now one victory away from earning a trip to Des Moines’ Cownie park. To accomplish that, they must go through their city rival Thomas Jefferson one more time.

The Lynx defeated the Yellow Jackets 2-0 back on April 27. While Miller and the Lynx feel like they are the better team of these two, he and the team are not about to take this game lightly as they expect an intense atmosphere in their upcoming battle at Gale Wickersham.

“You can’t ask for more of a movie ending than this,” Miller said. “You got two great, inner-city teams here. Two conference opponents, city rivals going at it. It’s going to have all the emotions there with a state tournament berth on the line, and a setup for all of the dramatics.