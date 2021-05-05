Lynx strike fast to blank Saintes

The Class 3A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln Lynx girls soccer team struck fast to eventually take down the St. Albert Saintes 2-0 on Tuesday at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Junior forward Hanna Schimmer scored the game’s first goal just 14 seconds into the contest to give the Lynx a quick lead. Abraham Lincoln coach Robbie Miller said they drew up a play to try to score right away, and it paid off in a big way.

“We have a kick-off play that we like to run sometimes and we choose to run it right off the bat,” Miller said. “The girls executed it perfectly and it led to a score 14 seconds in. I don’t think we could have scored any faster.

“It’s always going to be a tough game when you go against a city opponent. Getting that first goal on the board, really took a lot of pressure off us. The pressure just lifted off right away, we were able to play free and loose and probably played one of our best first halves of the season.”

Schimmer would kick one to the back of the net again in the 24th minute, which allowed the Lynx to focus more defensively after gaining the insurance goal.