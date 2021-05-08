Lynx win a shoot out in shootouts

Abraham Lincoln goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf reacts after making a save during a shootout with Lewis Central on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln players and students celebrate with goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf, right, after beating Lewis Central 1-0 following a shootout on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Piper McGuire (18) and Hanna Schimmer (17) react after the Lynx beat Lewis Central 1-0 following a shootout on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf (1) scrambles to grab the ball as Lewis Central’s Hannah Estrada (15) tries to score during the second half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Paige Bracker (37) and Lewis Central’s Hannah Estrada, at left, chase down the ball during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Trista Baker (27) and Lewis Central’s Haley Bach (2) compete for a header attempt during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Crystena Keesee (11) and Lewis Central’s Rylie Reitz (23) compete for a header during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Hanna Schimmer (17) fields the ball during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Lexy Mayo (8) jumps up for a header during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf makes a save during the Lynx’s shootout with Lewis Central on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Mackenzie Kvammen (23) kicks during the Lynx’s shootout with Lewis Central on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Crystena Keesee (11) kicks during the Lynx’s shootout with Lewis Central on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Gracies Hays (10) kicks during the Titans’ shootout with Abraham Lincoln on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln players celebrate after beating Lewis Central 1-0 following a 4-3 shootout on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lewis Central head coach Chris Von Mende communicates with his team from the sideline during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach (2) takes a shot during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Isabella Cain (6) fields the ball during the second half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Hannah Estrada (15) jumps up for a header during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach (2) fields a pass during the first half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach (2) and Abraham Lincoln’s Paige Bracker (37) compete for a header during the second half on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Austin Heinen
On a beautiful evening for soccer, a couple of Iowa’s best girls soccer teams went at it Friday night at Titan Stadium, Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln won a huge inner-city battle over Class 2A No.2 Lewis Central in shootouts 4-3.
Each team ranked within the top 10 of their respective class, showed their defensive prowess by creating multiple opportunities throughout the first half. The Titans saw a shot late in the first half go off the post while Lynx freshman goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf also made some spectacular saves.
After playing a scoreless half, the Titans looked to decipher a way to turn one of their chances into a goal.
Early on in the second half, Lewis Central dominated the shot opportunities, after a couple of saves from Vanderwerf. While it came close many times, the Lynx were finding ways to keep another high-scoring offense in check.
After plenty of close calls and heartfelt defense, 80 minutes proved to be not enough. Neither team was able to get a shot on goal in the first overtime. Though the Titans had a shot on goal mid-way through the second overtime no one scored the golden goal to win it so the two teams went into a shootout under the Friday night lights.
The Lynx would outshoot the hosting Titans 4-3 in the shootout to take the win
Abraham Lincoln 0 0 0 0 4 --1