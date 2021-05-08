 Skip to main content
Lynx win a shoot out in shootouts
Lynx win a shoot out in shootouts

On a beautiful evening for soccer, a couple of Iowa’s best girls soccer teams went at it Friday night at Titan Stadium, Class 3A No. 7 Abraham Lincoln won a huge inner-city battle over Class 2A No.2 Lewis Central in shootouts 4-3.

Each team ranked within the top 10 of their respective class, showed their defensive prowess by creating multiple opportunities throughout the first half. The Titans saw a shot late in the first half go off the post while Lynx freshman goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf also made some spectacular saves.

After playing a scoreless half, the Titans looked to decipher a way to turn one of their chances into a goal.

Early on in the second half, Lewis Central dominated the shot opportunities, after a couple of saves from Vanderwerf. While it came close many times, the Lynx were finding ways to keep another high-scoring offense in check.

After plenty of close calls and heartfelt defense, 80 minutes proved to be not enough. Neither team was able to get a shot on goal in the first overtime. Though the Titans had a shot on goal mid-way through the second overtime no one scored the golden goal to win it so the two teams went into a shootout under the Friday night lights.

The Lynx would outshoot the hosting Titans 4-3 in the shootout to take the win

Abraham Lincoln 0 0 0 0 4 --1

Lewis Central 0 0 0 0 3 --0

