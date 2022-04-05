Monday Soccer Scoreboard

Boys

Lewis Central 4, Denison-Schleswig 2

Lewis Central improved to 3-0 while earning its first Hawkeye 10 win over the Monarchs Monday evening in Denison.

Both teams found the net once in the first half. However, the Titans scored three in the second half to put away the Monarchs while holding the Monarchs to just one goal in the second half.

Scoring for the Titans were Cody Merrill, Boston Hensley, Colton Costello, and Jonathan Barradas. Hensley also accounted for two assists.

Lewis Central will return home on Thursday to host inner-city foe Abraham Lincoln at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Lewis Central (3-0) 1 3 – 4

Denison-Schleswig (1-2) 1 1 – 2

Creston 3, St. Albert 2

The Falcons lost their first game of the season as they were unable to answer a second-half Panthers goal.

Gavin Tarbox scored two first-half goals to keep pace with Creston in the first half, however, the Panthers scored a goal in the second half and the Falcons couldn’t find the equalizer.

St. Albert will play Underwood on Friday in Underwood at 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert (1-1) 2 0 – 2

Creston (1-1) 2 1 – 3

Glenwood 4, Harlan 0

Glenwood shut out the Cyclones on Monday evening at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

Led by Caden Johnson’s hat trick, the Rams offense scored the first goal in the first half and then netted a trio more in the second half to put away the Cyclones. Cort Lovato Jr. scored the one other goal for the Rams.

Glenwood will host Thomas Jefferson on Thursday for its next game at 5:30 p.m.

Harlan (0-2) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (2-0) 1 3 – 4

Treynor 9, Tri-Center 0

Treynor displayed its offensive power as four different players scored for the Cardinals to roll by Tri-Center.

Out of the four-goal scorers for the Cards, Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland each had hat tricks for the game. Andrew Kellar added another two goals for Treynor and Alan Young scored a goal as well.

Thomas Schwartz and Poland co-led Treynor with two assists each in the game. Kellar, Burmeister, Tyler Reelfs, and Ryder Davidson all had one assist for the Cardinals.

Treynor will return to the field on Thursday when they host Conestoga (NE) at 5 p.m.

Treynor (3-1) 3 6 – 9

Tri-Center (0-2) 0 0 – 0

AHSTW 3, West Central Valley 2 (SO)

The Vikings won a wild one in Avoca on Monday afternoon as it took double shootouts for the Vikings to finally defeat the Wildcats.

After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, the Wildcats would score again in the second half. However, the Vikings had an answer and scored a pair of goals in the second half to force the game into overtime.

After two scoreless overtimes, the teams entered shootouts. In the first shootout, each team scored on three of their five tries. So it went to a sudden death shootout where the Vikes put away the game-winning goal and blocked the Wildcat’s attempt to tie as well.

AHSTW will play again on Friday when they will host Grand View Christian at 5 p.m.

West Central Valley (1-1) 1 1 0 0 3 0 – 2

AHSTW (2-0) 0 2 0 0 3 1 – 3

Girls

Lewis Central 8, Denison-Schleswig 0

The Titans won their second game of the season and first Hawkeye 10 game of the season convincingly in Council Bluffs.

Hana Daoudi netted four goals for L.C. as the Titans scored six goals in the first half and a pair more in the second half. Also scoring for the Titans was Gracie Hays, who scored twice, Maya Humlicek and Haylee Erickson each scored one goal.

The Titans will look to keep things rolling as they will play St. Albert on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig (1-1) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (2-0) 6 2 – 8

Nodaway Valley/WCV 4, AHSTW 1

Nodaway Valley/ West Central Valley scored a pair of goals in the first and second half to defeat the Lady Vikes in Avoca on Monday afternoon.

Madison Eckmann scored the goal for AHSTW in the first half during the loss to the Wolverines.

NVWCV (2-0) 2 2 – 4

AHSTW (0-2) 1 0 – 1