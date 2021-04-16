Not in the Cards; Lynx hand Cardinals first loss

Abraham Lincoln handed the Treynor girls soccer team its first defeat of the year as A.L. held the Cardinals to just a single goal to win 2-1 Friday night at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Things started off fast, as all three goals were scored within the first 13 minutes of the game. The Lynx then held on for the rest of the game to hold off a Cardinal team that scored at least five goals in their previous five games.

“We always find a way to step up and respond,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “Each game we’ve had something happen where we’ve had to bounce back from something. Whether it be an injury, an opponent’s goal, we just come back with a fighter’s mentality. We can take a hit and send another one back at them.”

The Lynx struck first, with a goal in the fifth minute by Liberty Bates to take an early 1-0 lead. That first lead only lasted for about four minutes, as Livia White scored her first goal of the season for Treynor. From that point onward, A.L.’s defense didn’t give the visiting Cardinals many more good looks at the goal, silencing Treynor’s attack for the rest of the evening.