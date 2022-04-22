PREP SOCCER: LC defeats Atlantic, area recap

Girls

Lewis Central 11, Atlantic 1

Two hat tricks led Class 2A No. 7 Lewis Central past Atlantic on the road 11-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Gracie Hays scored four goals and had one assist and Hana Daoudi scored three goals to lead the Titan’s offense. Lea Reagan also scored two goals for L.C. and Maya Humlicek and Haylee Erickson each had one goal. Erickson also led the Titans with three assists.

Lewis Central (6-2) 5 6 -- 1

Atlantic (4-2) 1 0 -- 1

Tri-Center 4, Nodaway Valley, WCV 3

Marissa and Miranda Ring each scored two goals for Class 1A No. 13 Tri-Center to hold off the Wolverine's second-half rally attempt in Greenfield and win the game 4-3.

The Trojans will look to stay above .500 when they travel to Council Bluffs on Monday to face Class 1A No. 14, St. Albert, at 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Center (5-4) 3 1 -- 4

Nodaway Valley, WCV (3-3) 1 2 -- 3

Underwood 10, Logan-Magnolia 0

Class 1A No. 8 Underwood improved to 4-2 on the season after defeating the Panthers at home on Thursday afternoon.

Underwood will return to the field again on Tuesday against Harlan in Underwood at 5 p.m.

Boys

Sioux City North 3, Glenwood 2

Sioux City North defeated Class 2A No. 12 Glenwood in overtime in Glenwood to break a two-game skid.

Jacob Slaughter and Jade Nanfito were the goal scorers for the Rams. Cort Lovato Jr. and Caden Johnson each had an assist as well.

Glenwood will look to get back in the win column on Monday when they host Thomas Jefferson at 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City North (5-2) 1 1 1 -- 3

Glenwood (6-2) 1 1 0 -- 2

Tri-Center 4, Missouri Valley 0

Tri-Center picked up its second win of the season after shutting out the Big Reds in Missouri Valley.

The Trojans took a slim 1-0 lead into halftime but got some more offense in the second half with three goals to pull away.

Tri-Center will look to keep the winning ways going as they stay on the road to face St. Albert on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Center (2-4) 1 3 -- 4

Missouri Valley (0-8) 0 0 -- 0

Underwood 10, Logan-Magnolia 0

The Eagles scored nine goals in the first half to take full control early on before scoring the 10th and final goal in the second half to enforce the mercy rule at home.

Kaden Ogle led the Eagles with five goals while Maddox Nelson, Dyson Rasmussen, Evan Honan, Gus Bashore, and Bowie Bettes all scored one goal. Notably, Honan had six assists in this game to go with his goal.

Underwood will return to action on Monday when they head north to Sioux City to play Sioux City Heelan at 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia (2-5) 0 0 -- 0

Underwood (5-2) 9 1 -- 10