PREP SOCCER: TJ, Tri-Center, AHSTW, Riverside pick up wins

Girls

Thomas Jefferson 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

The Yellow Jackets scored two first-half goals to take an early lead on the road and would score a trio more in the second half to secure their first Missouri River conference win of the season.

The Yellow Jackets will host two out-of-state teams in Bellevue West and Omaha Northwest on Saturday in the T.J. Border Battle. The game against Bellevue West will start at 8 a.m. and the game against Omaha Northwest will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (5-2) 2 3 – 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-6) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center 7, AHSTW 0

After a loss on Monday, Class 1A No. 8 Tri-Center bounced back with a shutout win in Avoca. The Trojans rolled out to a 4-0 lead before the halftime break and would score three more in the second half to wrap up this Western Iowa Conference game.

Tri-Center will play at Nodaway Valley- West Central Valley on Thursday for their next game at 5:30 p.m. AHSTW stays in search of its first win as they will host Grand View Christian on Friday at 5 p.m.

Tri-Center (4-4) 4 3 – 7

AHSTW (0-6) 0 0 – 0

Boys

Denison-Schleswig 4, St. Albert 1

The Falcons fell 2-0 during the first half to the Monarchs and could not make a comeback in this Hawkeye 10 matchup. Gabriel Barajas scored the lone goal for the Falcons with an assist from Gavin Tarbox in the second half. However, the Monarch would answer with two goals of their own to pull away from the Falcons and snap a two-game skid.

St. Albert will play Abraham Lincoln in an inner-city showdown on Friday at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert (2-2) 0 1 – 1

Denison-Schleswig (2-3) 2 2 – 4

Sioux City West 5, Abraham Lincoln 1

Two first-half goals put the Lynx behind early and despite a second-half goal from Brian Ledesma the Lynx couldn’t create enough offense to rally back from the deficit in Sioux City.

The Lynx will host St. Albert on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Abraham Lincoln (0-5) 0 1 – 1

Sioux City West (2-4) 2 3 – 5

Sergeant Bluff- Luton 6, Thomas Jefferson 2

The Yellow Jackets and Warriors were in a tight, high-scoring battle in the first half as the Warriors led 3-2 at the half. However, the Warriors would score three more in the second half to pull away from the Jackets who couldn’t find the net in the second half.

T.J. will be back in action on Friday against Lewis Central at Wickersham Stadium at 7 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-2) 3 3 – 6

Thomas Jefferson (1-3) 2 0 –2

AHSTW 4, Tri-Center 1

The Vikings scored a pair of quick goals in the first to take control of the game early. Ethan Flaharty then scored a goal for the Trojans to cut the game down to just a 2-1 game before the half, but the Vikings were too much to handle as Raydden Grobe scored two goals and had two assists to Brayden Lund who scored the other two goals for the Vikings.

AHSTW will look to keep their momentum going as they will play Missouri Valley on Monday in Avoca at 6:30 p.m. Tri-Center will play at Missouri Valley on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tri-Center (1-4) 1 0 – 1

AHSTW (4-2) 2 2 – 4

Riverside 7, Missouri Valley 1

Rhett Bentley scored a hat trick for the Bulldogs and Ayden Salais scored two goals to boost the Bulldogs past the Big Reds. Aiden Bell and Ayden Salais each scored a goal for the Bulldogs as well.

Riverside will play again on Tuesday when they play at AHSTW at 5 p.m.

Riverside (2-1) 3 4 – 7

Missouri Valley (0-6) 1 0 – 1