Reiver men’s soccer pull away from Warriors in region XI semis

The Iowa Western men’s soccer team is moving on to the Region XI final after defeating Indian Hills for the third time this season, 4-0.
After scoring just one goal in the first half, the Reivers netted a pair of goals midway through the second half to take control of the region XI semifinal game. The Reivers scored another within the final ten minutes for good measure to further push the game out of reach and earn a berth to the Region XI final.
“Things clicked a lot more in the second half,” Reiver coach Mike Brown said. “I think part of it was that Indian Hills also got tired with the heat. Our depth on our team is something that makes us really special. The guys have really bought in and are playing selflessly and I’m very happy with how we played.”
Giorgio Probo scored the first goal of the game for the Reivers in the game’s 16th minute. His goal was assisted by Arata Saegusa. It would be another 50 minutes before Evan Southern found the back of the net off of a header in the 66th minute off an assist from Keigo Tanaka.
Southern’s goal seemed to open the flood gates a bit as the Reivers then began to pull away.
“I felt like I should have had another one in the first half, but the keeper made a great save,” Southern said. “But I put that one away in the second half to get us up 2-0 and we just opened it up because they were going for our goal a lot which created more chances for us and we put them away.”
Just two minutes after Southern’s score, Joel Quashie headbutted one in off an assist from Maruki Kawahara to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute. Finally, Jiwoo Lee scored in the 85th minute off an assist from Saegusa.
With the win, Iowa Western will wait and see who they will play for the region title which will be in Council Bluffs as well. The Reivers are glad to be moving on, especially after coming up short in their semifinal match last season. However, they don’t want to pay too much mind to that fact, instead Brown says he and the team are just thinking of who they have next.
“It feels like a little weight has been lifted, but mostly we’re just thinking of moving on to the next one,” Brown said. “We have a shot at a region championship on Tuesday and have to take care of things there and regardless of who we play we’ll take care of them and hopefully move on to the next one there.”
The Region XI final will be played at the Reiver Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 18. The opponent and match time have yet to be announced.
Indian Hills (6-7-2) 0 0 --0
Iowa Western (11-0-1) 1 3 --4