Reiver men’s soccer pull away from Warriors in region XI semis

The Iowa Western men’s soccer team is moving on to the Region XI final after defeating Indian Hills for the third time this season, 4-0.

After scoring just one goal in the first half, the Reivers netted a pair of goals midway through the second half to take control of the region XI semifinal game. The Reivers scored another within the final ten minutes for good measure to further push the game out of reach and earn a berth to the Region XI final.

“Things clicked a lot more in the second half,” Reiver coach Mike Brown said. “I think part of it was that Indian Hills also got tired with the heat. Our depth on our team is something that makes us really special. The guys have really bought in and are playing selflessly and I’m very happy with how we played.”

Giorgio Probo scored the first goal of the game for the Reivers in the game’s 16th minute. His goal was assisted by Arata Saegusa. It would be another 50 minutes before Evan Southern found the back of the net off of a header in the 66th minute off an assist from Keigo Tanaka.

Southern’s goal seemed to open the flood gates a bit as the Reivers then began to pull away.