Reiver soccer teams advance to district finals

“Offensively, we got the goal that we needed and that proved to be the difference,” he said.

The win advances Iowa Western to the Great Lakes District championship game where they will meet NJCAA Division I No. 9 Lewis and Clark College (7-1). While little is known about the Trailblazers the Reivers look forward to doing their homework on this team and fight for a chance at a national tournament berth.

“We are very excited to get back into the district championship,” Sanchez said. “We’ve been here several years in a row now, but getting there and representing our conference is super important as well as representing our school to another region. We are super excited to host it on our field and we’re looking forward to our matchup.

“They’re a little bit of a mystery to us, we haven’t gotten a lot of information on them yet because we were so focused on the region final here. We have some homework to do, which we’ll do tomorrow and come up with a game plan. It should be a battle, but a trip to the national tournament is on the line and continuing to fight on with this group is what it’s all about so we’re motivated to keep extending our season.”

Gametime against the Trailblazers will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Reiver Sports Complex.