Reiver soccer teams advance to district finals

The Iowa Western soccer programs are advancing on to the district playoffs after each winning their respective Region XI final games.
The NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western women went against No. 11 Indian Hills Warriors for the third time this season and the Reivers won the rubber match 1-0 to advance to their fifth-straight district final game.
After winning one and losing one to the Warriors in the regular season, Reiver coach Adam Sanchez and the Reivers came into the game confident, as their loss from just two weeks prior to this game was the blueprint of what the Warriors wanted to do.
“Give credit to Indian Hills, they do a great job of scouting us and making changes as they attack us,” Sanchez said. “I think one edge we had if you want to call it an edge because we lost once, we knew exactly how they wanted to attack us and defend us. In our preparation we knew what their plan was going to be and come game time, our girls executed the game plan perfectly.”
The only goal of the contest was scored by forward Ririka Kamimura in the eighth minute of the game. Kamimura’s goal was assisted by midfielder Alexis Ashmore. After the Reivers took their lead, the Reiver defense did their thing and shut down a Warriors team that averaged three goals a game.
The team played really well and executed what we wanted to do defensively,” Sanchez said.
“Offensively, we got the goal that we needed and that proved to be the difference,” he said.
The win advances Iowa Western to the Great Lakes District championship game where they will meet NJCAA Division I No. 9 Lewis and Clark College (7-1). While little is known about the Trailblazers the Reivers look forward to doing their homework on this team and fight for a chance at a national tournament berth.
“We are very excited to get back into the district championship,” Sanchez said. “We’ve been here several years in a row now, but getting there and representing our conference is super important as well as representing our school to another region. We are super excited to host it on our field and we’re looking forward to our matchup.
“They’re a little bit of a mystery to us, we haven’t gotten a lot of information on them yet because we were so focused on the region final here. We have some homework to do, which we’ll do tomorrow and come up with a game plan. It should be a battle, but a trip to the national tournament is on the line and continuing to fight on with this group is what it’s all about so we’re motivated to keep extending our season.”
Gametime against the Trailblazers will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Reiver Sports Complex.
Indian Hills (11-2-1) 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (11-1-0) 1 0 — 1
Reiver men shutout Lakers for third time
For the third time this season and all within 24 days NJCAA division I No. 1 Iowa Western shut out NJCAA Division I Iowa Lakes No. 8, this time by a score of 3-0.
“It’s always a tough task to beat a team three times,” head coach Mike Brown said. “The guys have really done a great job of executing the game plan that we put into place and they’ve really bought in.”
Vlad Jokic scored an unassisted goal in the 25th minute to get the Reivers on the board and up 1-0 which would be the score that would carry over into the halftime break.
Coming out of the break, Ivan Callado netted his 16th goal of the season just two minutes into the second half of the 47th minute officially. Callado’s goal was assisted by Joel Quashie. Finally, Giorgio Probo scored the game’s last goal in the 61st minute.
Before, during and after the main component to the win was the team’s energy and defense which shut down the Lakers again which propelled the Reivers to a top-ten win.
“The energy for us in this game was really high,” Brown said. “Iowa Lakes was maybe a little bit tired and that first goal I think was really created by a great press from us as a team and Vlad had a really good finish.
“Second half, we made a really great opportunity off a throw-in, it was really well executed by the guys. Joel was awesome, he really took the game in his hands and made a great run down the left side and crossed it to Ivan who was pretty much automatic from where he shot. For the third goal Giorgio, being the intelligent player he is, jumped a pass to score in the past two games, only difference this time was he just pushed it upfield himself afterward and put it away.”
With the win, the top-ranked Reivers are moving on to the district semifinals which will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday against NJCAA Division I No. 18 Jefferson College.
“They’re a very athletic team, they have a lot of size and will play physical,” Brown said. “I think for us, we just have to continue to focus on our preparation and performance. We don’t really need to be stressed out about too much, we just got to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Iowa Lakes (9-4-0) 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (12-0-1) 1 2 — 3