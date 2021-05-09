Reiver soccer teams end regular season on a win

The Iowa Western mens and womens soccer teams each won their final regular season game of the year at the Reiver Sports Complex on Saturday.
NJCAA Division I No.4 Iowa Western women rebounded with a 1-0 win over Iowa Lakes after losing their first game of the season just three days earlier.
After 79minutes of scoreless soccer, a 79th minute goal from forward and midfielder Yoshiki Kitadai propelled Iowa Western past Iowa Lakes for the second time this season. The one goal proved to be the game winner and also clinched the conference championship for the Reivers which is exactly what the team came to accomplish.
“First the first 80 minutes we just had a little trouble finding the goal,” Reiver coach Adam Sanchez said. “But we got the job done. We knew at the beginning of the game, like any other, we just need one more goal than they get and that’s always our mentality. All we needed was that to wrap up the conference and the first seed in the playoffs, so mission accomplished.”
Finishing the regular season at 9-1, the Reiver have clinched home field advantage for the postseason. Having the road to the national tournament run through Council Bluffs is a great feeling and above all another team goal accomplished for this year’s squad.
“It was important to get this win after dropping our first one earlier,” Sanchez said. “We never look backwards though, we’re always looking forward. We knew we could wrap up the conference title and the top seed in the tournament today and we did, which allows us to play every game here from regionals to potentially the district championship game as well.”
Iowa Lakes (2-11) 0 0 --0
Iowa Western (9-1) 0 1 --1
NJCAA Division-I No.1 Iowa Western men’s soccer team also earned a big win for their final regular season game over NJCAA Division-I No.9 Iowa Lakes 4-0.
The Reivers netted their first goal in the 17th minute as forward Ivan Callado scored on a corner kick play. The second goal of the game would come to fruition until the 44th minute via a penalty kick from defensemen Maruki Kawahara making it 2-0 at the half.
The final two goals of the game came just a minute apart. Forward Arata Saegusa scored an unassisted goal in the 61st minute. Then in the 62nd minute, Saegusa found the back of the net again with an assist from Kawahara, which finalized the 4-0 sophomore day win.
“I think our pressure throughout the day was good,” Reiver coach Mike Brown said. “We scored a goal off them last time simply because of our press. Time time we were able to do a little more with them, and we did well. The guys were locked in and got the job done.”
After defeating the Lakers just 1-0 in their previous top 10 battle, this one proved to be another competitive contest, and perhaps chippy as well as seven yellow cards in total were issued in this game.
Nonetheless, the Reiver men will also have the luxury of home field advantage for the playoffs after this top 10 victory which brought the Reiver’s record up to 10-0-1.
“It’s awesome to have regionals run through here,” Brown said. “We don’t have to get on a bus, the guys get to sleep in their own beds, and it makes everything great and much easier for us. Now our focus is on the region, last time we got upset in the semifinals because we didn’t execute somethings. This week we need to lock in and get ready for the semifinal match-up regardless of who we play.”
Postseason contests for both soccer teams have yet to be announced.
Iowa Lakes (8-3) 0 0 --0
Iowa Western (10-0-1) 2 2 --4