Reiver soccer teams end regular season on a win

The Iowa Western mens and womens soccer teams each won their final regular season game of the year at the Reiver Sports Complex on Saturday.

NJCAA Division I No.4 Iowa Western women rebounded with a 1-0 win over Iowa Lakes after losing their first game of the season just three days earlier.

After 79minutes of scoreless soccer, a 79th minute goal from forward and midfielder Yoshiki Kitadai propelled Iowa Western past Iowa Lakes for the second time this season. The one goal proved to be the game winner and also clinched the conference championship for the Reivers which is exactly what the team came to accomplish.

“First the first 80 minutes we just had a little trouble finding the goal,” Reiver coach Adam Sanchez said. “But we got the job done. We knew at the beginning of the game, like any other, we just need one more goal than they get and that’s always our mentality. All we needed was that to wrap up the conference and the first seed in the playoffs, so mission accomplished.”

Finishing the regular season at 9-1, the Reiver have clinched home field advantage for the postseason. Having the road to the national tournament run through Council Bluffs is a great feeling and above all another team goal accomplished for this year’s squad.