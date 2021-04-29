Reiver women soccer blank Tritons

NJCAA Division-I’s No. 4 Iowa Western again shut out their opponent as they have yet to surrender a goal through seven games.
For the second time this season, and within a week’s time, the Reivers defeated Iowa Central 6-0, which was also the score in their previous meeting on April 21. Nonetheless, this game presented some different challenges than the previous contest.
“We played a bit more cautiously at there place as we hadn’t played them previously and had only watched film and we were at their place,” Reiver coach Adam Sanchez said. “Besides the venue, the wind played a major factor in the game, which changed how we got behind their backline. We knew they were coming off a disappointing loss and it was quite a bit warmer yesterday. The fact that we just recently played them gave us a lot more confidence as to what to expect and the team smelt blood and were eager to get after them, given those factors.”
The Reivers first goal came in the 10th minute as freshman forward Ririka Kamimura scored off the assist from sophomore forward Laura Linares. In the 13th minute freshman midfielder and forward Yoshiki Kitadai made it 2-0 off another assist from Linares.
Kamimura scored her second goal and the game’s third goal in the 24th minute with an assist from freshman midfielder Anna Hall, and the final goal of the first half was by freshman midfielder Ella Pelletier in the 42nd minute off sophomore midfielder Nydia Clarke’s assist to give Iowa Western a 4-0 lead at the half.
“Scoring early was a point of emphasis for us after last game,” Sanchez said. “It took us 20 minutes to score at their place and the first half ended 1-0, even though we felt we dominated the opening 45 minutes. We always say that anyone can stay with you through 60 minutes, but that is when good team separate themselves. We wanted to make sure we were ruthless with our chances and be sure that our quality was seen on the scoreboard prior to half.”
The Reivers would tack on two more goals before the day was over, starting with a goal from freshman midfielder Mayu Inokawa followed by Pelletier scoring her second of the game as well.
With the win, Iowa Western improves to 7-0 while Iowa Central falls to 4-4. Through seven games, Iowa Western has yet to give up a goal to their opposition while averaging about five goals a game offensively.
“One key for us, both offensively and defensively, and is a key tenant to our playing philosophy, is that we want to defend with the ball,” Sanchez said. “We know if we have the ball, they can’t score. So when we lose it, we want everyone working hard to win it back and win it back as high up the field as possible. It is not a question of defending our goal, but rather of getting the ball back immediately and I felt that we did that really well yesterday. We pressed very effectively. We believe that if we play in such a manner, keeping the ball, moving the ball, dictating rhythm and tempo, there will be half as many possessions per game.
“If we win the ball early, our backline needs to win the ball half as less. And if the backline is winning the ball a majority of the time that it gets back to them, chance on goal will be few and far between and we will not be asking too much from our goalkeepers, though we want them to make those saves when those chances are created. So far they have been doing just that. When you compliment that defensive pressure with a balanced offense, success will follow. So far we are pleased as with our results, but we know tougher tasks lie ahead. However, whenever you win big without your top two goal scorers finding the net, and to score in different ways as well, we can’t be anything but pleased.”
Iowa Western will play host to NJCAA Division-I No. 12 Indian Hills in a make-up game that was originally scheduled for April 17.
The game with Indian Hills is at 1 pm on April 29 at the Reiver Sports Complex.
Iowa Central (4-4) 0 0 --0
Iowa Western (7-0) 4 2 --6