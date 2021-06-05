Reivers edge past Laramie County

NJCAA division I No. 1 Iowa Western passed its first test in the NJCAA national tournament by edging out Laramie College 1-0 on Saturday morning at Stryker Complex in Wichita, KS.

After a 12-day hiatus, the Reivers returned to the field for their first game in the NJCAA national tournament. With about 20 seconds to spare in the first half, Ivan Callado scored the game’s only goal to win their first-round game in the NJCAA national tournament.

“It was a hard-fought 1-0 win, we were happy to take the three points and get out,” Reivers coach Mike Brown said. “Sometimes it’s just about surviving and advancing. We didn’t play our best by any means, but we also knew the competition here was going to be great and now we have that first win.

“We got the jitters out, we got a bunch of freshmen who have never played in nationals before. But we got the win and now it’s on to the next one.”

While the offense was hoping to win the game more decisively, the defense only allowed Laramie just four shots on goal, thus Brown was very pleased with how they pressured an experienced Golden Eagles team.