Reivers shutout Triton for the second time in a week

For the second time in six days, NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western defeated Iowa Central in shutout fashion, this time by a score of 8-0.
Freshman forward Ivan Callado scored a hat trick for the Reivers with his three goals being scored in the 41st, 67th and 84th minute.
"We weren’t as sharp as we could as we could have been to start but getting the early goal helped us build a cushion," head coach Michael Brown said. "All year we have been breaking teams down with your depth and second wave. As we get in the second half of the season the temperatures rise, the depth of our squad will even more important."
Before any of Callado’s scores, Evan Southern broke the ice with the game’s first goal, with an assist by Bernardo Prego, in the sixth minute to take a 1-0 lead. That score would stand until the 23rd minute where Giorgio Probo’s shot found the back of the net. Keigo Tanaka scored 15 minutes later 38th minute officially, to make it 3-0 which began a three minute scoring spree for the Reivers.
Enzo Cozzi scored in the 40th minute which was just one minute before Callado scored his first to close the first half with a 5-0 advantage.
Ibrahim Conde scored the first goal of the second half for the top-ranked Reivers in the 55th minute. Callado then scored the last two goals for the Reivers to cap off the 8-0 victory which marked their second shutout win over Iowa Central and third straight shutout win consecutively.
"There really wasn’t anything that different in our preparation to be honest," Brown said. "We prepare for every game the exact same way. We had a few guys in the lineup who didn’t play last week due to various reasons and that obviously helped but for the most part it was business as usual for us."
The Reivers will go on the road for their next game which will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Marshalltown.
"Still a long way to go for us," Brown said. "We are a very young team with a lot of freshmen new to college soccer. At this point after a year like this and with how tough our conference is we are just trying to take things day by day and get better."
Iowa Central (2-6) 0 0 --0
Iowa Western (8-0) 5 3 --8