Reivers shutout Triton for the second time in a week

For the second time in six days, NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western defeated Iowa Central in shutout fashion, this time by a score of 8-0.

Freshman forward Ivan Callado scored a hat trick for the Reivers with his three goals being scored in the 41st, 67th and 84th minute.

"We weren’t as sharp as we could as we could have been to start but getting the early goal helped us build a cushion," head coach Michael Brown said. "All year we have been breaking teams down with your depth and second wave. As we get in the second half of the season the temperatures rise, the depth of our squad will even more important."

Before any of Callado’s scores, Evan Southern broke the ice with the game’s first goal, with an assist by Bernardo Prego, in the sixth minute to take a 1-0 lead. That score would stand until the 23rd minute where Giorgio Probo’s shot found the back of the net. Keigo Tanaka scored 15 minutes later 38th minute officially, to make it 3-0 which began a three minute scoring spree for the Reivers.

Enzo Cozzi scored in the 40th minute which was just one minute before Callado scored his first to close the first half with a 5-0 advantage.