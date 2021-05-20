Revenge is sweet! Lynx beat Black Raiders

After losing in a shootout just two days prior, the Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team defeated Sioux City East 5-1 at Gale Wickersham Stadium on a rainy Thursday evening in the first round of postseason play.

After the team’s previous meeting, AL coach Jamison Parkhill said a key component was the Lynx just not seeing their shots find the back of the net.

It wasn’t a problem this time around. Senior Brandon Toledo found the back of the net three times, scoring a hat trick, and Spencer Hewitt helped with two goals.

“Honestly this is what the game could have been back on Tuesday,” Parkhill said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities and things just didn’t go our way on Tuesday. Here though we scored really early, kept up the pressure and forced them into mistakes and we capitalized on our chances.”

Assist wise for the game, Hewitt had an assist on one of Toledo’s goals and Logan Vargas also contributed an assist.

With the win, the Lynx are moving on to the substrate semifinals where they will play a rematch against Sioux City West (13-2).