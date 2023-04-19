St. Albert 8 Denison-Schleswig 1: The Saintes claimed their third consecutive win dominantly as the Saintes offense exploded for six goals in the second half.

Five different players scored for the Saintes and three of those five scored two goals each. Specifically, Ella Klusman, Lily Krohn, and Kirsten Piskorski, all scored twice, while Paige Sundberg and Katelynn Hendricks scored once.

Klusman and Kennedy Sanchez each had two assists in the win and Anna Helton and Krohn each had an assist as well.

St. Albert (5-4) 2 6 – 8

Denison-Schleswig (2-4) 1 0 – 1

Abraham Lincoln 12 Sioux City West 4: After a high scoring first half the Class 3A No. 14 Lynx allowed just one goal in the second half while the offense stayed hot to bash the Wolverines.

Liberty Bates was on fire for the Lynx as she scored a double hat trick, six goals, and an assist, to lead AL, Allison Smith had a single hat trick and an assist, while Alli Baumbach, Jazmin Martinez Rangel, and Sylvia Stott all scored a goal.

Martinez Rangel also had three assists, and Baumbach had two assists. Taylor Ferguson and Lexy Mayo also had one assist each.

Abraham Lincoln (5-4) 5 7 – 12

Sioux City West (2-4) 3 1 – 4

Thomas Jefferson 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The Yellow Jackets rebounded from a tough defeat on Monday by shutting out the Warriors in Council Bluffs.

Scoring for the Yellow Jackets were Grace Strong, Demi Pane, Kendall Hosick, Rikki Wurtz, and Makena Kramer. With this win goalkeeper, Camryn Hosick earned her fourth shutout win in the net.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-4) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (5-4) 3 2 – 5

Tri-Center 4 AHSTW 0: The Trojans shut out the Lady Vikes after scoring all four goals in the first half then suffocating the Vike's offense in the second half to preserve the shutout.

Rachel Hundtofte had two goals while Lucy Elsener and Brooke Daughenbaugh added one each. Elsener, Cassidy Cunningham, and Danica Hoden had assists in the win.

AHSTW (0-6) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (6-4) 4 0 – 4

Boys

Treynor 11 Riverside 0: Class 1A No. 3 Treynor needed just one half to put away the Bulldogs in Treynor.

Sam Burmeister had a hat trick for the Cardinals yet seven other players found the back of the net in this game. Danny Kinsella buried one and Tyler Reelfs booted in two of his own. Jona Kuenstler, Andrew Kellar, Carl Swalwell, Jaret McIntosh, and Ryder Davidson all scored one goal each in the dominant win.

Riverside (1-1) 0 X – 0

Treynor (5-3) 11 X – 11

Tri-Center 1 AHSTW 0: After losing back-to-back games, the Trojans earned a low-scoring win in Neola.

Nicholas Dahir scored the only goal of the day for TC in the first half off an assist from Holden Skow. Trojan goalkeeper Hayden Benson had 12 saves between the pipes to help preserve the shutout.

AHSTW (2-4) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (4-3) 1 0 – 1

Abraham Lincoln 1 Sioux City West 0: The Lynx snapped a three-game skid at home as a first-half goal from Jonathan Amador, assisted by Irving Cruz, was all the Lynx needed to defeat the Wolverines.

Sioux City West (3-2) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (3-4) 1 0 – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Thomas Jefferson 0: A pair of goals in the second half for the Warriors led to their first win of the season in Council Bluffs.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-5) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (1-6) 0 2 – 2

Denison-Schleswig 3 St. Albert 0: The Falcons were unable to find the back of the net in Denison in Tuesday’s Hawkeye 10 game.

St. Albert (1-4) 0 0 – 0

Denison-Schleswig (4-2) 2 1 – 3