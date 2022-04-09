Saintes split games at TJ Invite

After losing their first game of the day, a strong first half by Class 1A No. St. Albert spurred a 7-1 win against AHSTW at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon during the TJ Invite.

After losing to South Sioux City in a tough 5-3 game earlier in the morning, Saintes coach Chris Hughes was pleased with how this team responded by getting a bounce-back win.

“Overall I think we did really well,” Hughes said. “We played three great halves today between our two games. In the first half against South Sioux City, we didn’t come out prepared and they just put it on us. After a halftime talk, we played really well in the second half, but we just created too big of a hole to dig out of.

“The good thing though was that momentum from that second half carried over to the AHSTW game, and led to a good win.”

The Saintes opened the gates with the first goal from Ella Klusman, followed by a score from Lily Krohn to make it 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game. Kristen Piskorski made it 3-0 after a 16th-minute goal. Just three minutes later Klusman scored her second. Just 1:19 after Klusman’s second goal, Klusman found Krohn off a corner kick for her second goal to make it 5-0 at the half.

Paige Sunderberg and Janet Delgado, in that order, scored the final two goals for the Saintes to make it 7-0.

Hughes was very pleased with his offense in game two and with how this team has been coming together.

“I think this team is starting to figure out what is all asked of them,” Hughes said. “I think they’re really starting to see how we need to play as we go on.

Our main goal for tournaments like this and really for the season is to just keep getting better, and games like these make you better so that in six weeks when the postseason comes and the games really matter, we can be competitive and if need be, shock a team or two.”

St. Albert will play again on April 19 when they take on Denison-Schleswig in Denison at 5 p.m.

South Sioux City 5 0 – 5

St. Albert 1 2 – 3

AHSTW (0-3) 0 1 – 1

St. Albert (3-3) 5 2 – 7