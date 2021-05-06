 Skip to main content
Second half helps Lynx top Treynor
Second half helps Lynx top Treynor

Toledo

Senior forward Brandon Toledo boots one by St. Albert’s junior defensemen Keaton Barnes in a game earlier this year.

A pair of second-half goals helped the Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team defeat Class 1A’s 11th ranked Treynor 2-0 on Tuesday evening at the Treynor Sports Complex.

The game remained a scoreless battle until the game’s 52nd minute where senior forward Brandon Toledo scored off an assist by senior forward Connor Vargas to put the Lynx on the board.

The Lynx didn’t wait too long to add some security to their lead. Senior forward Spencer Hewitt made it 2-0 A.L. in the 57th minute off a penalty kick. Once the Lynx claimed the lead the defense helped finish the game and secure another win.

“We were really trying to exploit their back line,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “They have a wide field which works to our advantage in terms of what we want to do. Overall, we played really well, and had plenty of opportunities. After we went up 2-0, we changed up our tactics a little bit and went to more of a possession based style to kill to the clock.”

Parkhill was pleased with the overall team performance, as the win marks the Lynx’s second win over a state-ranked opponent in their last three games, and defense also played a big key in making it all happen.

“We knew they had some playmakers so I tasked it on to our midfield and back line to eliminate their chances and it worked well, ” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “They had some opportunities, but we did well to make it very difficult on them and take them out of what they’re used to doing.”

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx will stay on the road for their next game in a quest to return to the .500 mark at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Harlan.

Abraham Lincoln (5-6) 0 2 --2

Treynor (8-3) 0 0 --0

