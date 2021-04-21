Second half scores lift Lynx past Wolverines

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx girls soccer team boosted their win streak up to four in a row after clawing past Sioux City West 2-0 with two second-half goals.

After going scoreless for the entirety of the first half. Junior forward Hannah Schimmer scored the Lynx’s two goals to help lead the Lynx (6-1) to their fourth straight win and to a 3-0 Missouri River Conference record.

Notably, freshman forward Allison Smith had an assist on one of Schimmer’s goals. Freshman Lynx goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf also made seven saves for the game.

The Lynx will prepare for some inner-city competition as they prepare to take on Thomas Jefferson at 7 pm on April 27 at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex, a game in which that could determine who sits at the top of the Missouri River Conference standings.

Abraham Lincoln (6-1) 0 2 -- 2

Sioux City West (2-5) 0 0 -- 0