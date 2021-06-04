Second half spree leads Treynor to forest-ever state tournament

“We had three really good opportunities to score in that first half,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “We limited their great shot to about three as well in that first half. Our goal was to give them just one shot per minute because we felt like we could shut that down, they would miss, or our keeper Sophie would stop their shots and they did exactly that.”

Treynor relieved some of that heat off themselves early after freshman Jozie Lewis put the Cardinals back in front 2-1 with a 43rd-minute goal. Things would hold at this score for the next nine minutes until Alyssa Kellar gave the Cardinals an insurance marker with a 52nd-minute goal.

That goal would seemingly break open the floodgates for Treynor.

Within the 53rd minute Teigland and Kellar each netted their second goal of the contest to make it 5-1. Just six minutes later Lewis scored her second goal to put Treynor in the driver’s seat. Senior Alyssa Kellar says the offense just stayed persistent and came together and showed what they can do.

“Our offense is really dynamic,” Kellar said. “When we get going and work together like we did in that spurt we’re almost unstoppable. We have a lot of girls who can score and that’s what makes us so hard to defend. We just started clicking and finding the passes to everyone and we just started scoring.”