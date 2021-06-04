Second half spree leads Treynor to forest-ever state tournament

TREYNOR- Class 1A No. 2 Treynor girls soccer team is off to its first-ever state tournament appearance after breaking through for a six-goal second half to top Class 1A No. 13 St. Albert 7-1.
Behind a second-half surge and sophomore Clara Teigland’s hat trick performance, Treynor is moving on to its first-ever trip to state. After being denied a season last year due to the pandemic and denied a trip to state two years ago by St. Albert in the regional final. Treynor finally earned that elusive ticket to Cownie Park in Des Moines.
The Cardinals broke the ice as sophomore Clara Teigland netted the game’s first goal in the 27th minute to put the hometown Cardinals up 1-0. Despite that goal, that was still a bit of frustration from the Cardinals as the offense just couldn’t find the back of the net for the rest of the first half partially because of some inspired defense from the Saintes.
“We’ve gone through the year with a lot of teams packing the box and we’ve always struggled with that,” Treynor coach Shane Jacobsen said. “It’s been something we’ve worked on over the last week or so and I just reminded the girls at half of what St. Albert is doing and how we counter it, and then just said to take smarter shots.”
Along with the tenacious defensive effort from the Saintes, freshman Ella Klusman scored the equalizer with 17 seconds to spare in the first half to turn up the heat on the Cards and send the Saintes and Cardinals in the break tied at 1-1.
“We had three really good opportunities to score in that first half,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “We limited their great shot to about three as well in that first half. Our goal was to give them just one shot per minute because we felt like we could shut that down, they would miss, or our keeper Sophie would stop their shots and they did exactly that.”
Treynor relieved some of that heat off themselves early after freshman Jozie Lewis put the Cardinals back in front 2-1 with a 43rd-minute goal. Things would hold at this score for the next nine minutes until Alyssa Kellar gave the Cardinals an insurance marker with a 52nd-minute goal.
That goal would seemingly break open the floodgates for Treynor.
Within the 53rd minute Teigland and Kellar each netted their second goal of the contest to make it 5-1. Just six minutes later Lewis scored her second goal to put Treynor in the driver’s seat. Senior Alyssa Kellar says the offense just stayed persistent and came together and showed what they can do.
“Our offense is really dynamic,” Kellar said. “When we get going and work together like we did in that spurt we’re almost unstoppable. We have a lot of girls who can score and that’s what makes us so hard to defend. We just started clicking and finding the passes to everyone and we just started scoring.”
Kellar finished her night with two goals. Teigland however, wasn’t done just yet. The sophomore completed her hat trick with her third goal in the 59th minute. At that point the Cardinal players, coaches and fans could feel history was in the making.
“We always felt like we were making history game by game,” Teigland said. “We knew we just had to keep working and that good things would follow.
“It’s so exciting. It’s been an amazing year. We’ve worked very hard for this and our seniors have really led us throughout this whole year and are a big reason for how we got where we are now including through this second half. They pushed us to start strong and led us through the rest of the way.”
The Cardinals now await to see who their opponent shall be in their first-ever berth to Cownie Park.
Jacobsen has been the coach since the 2014-2015 season which was just the second year ever in the program. To see where the program is now and most importantly seeing this year’s group rise from the disappointing loss from two years ago to last season’s cancellation due to COVID-19. Jacobsen couldn’t be prouder.
“I’ve been in this program since its second year and been around this group a lot,” Jacobsen said. “I’m just so proud of how they fought and… I’m so proud that they made it.”
Kellar shares a similar feeling with her coach. After having her junior year canceled because of the pandemic and ending the season one game short back in 2019 to St. Albert. The senior was and her team knew to make history was to also exact revenge.
“We were excited to play them again,” Kellar said. “We wanted to get revenge and we knew we were the better team. We knew we just had to play our game and I played knowing this could have been my last game so I and everyone just went out and gave it our all.
“We’ve made history. Now we're excited to go up there, make it to the championship game and make even more history.”
With the defeat, the Saintes will now move on from three seniors in Elizabeth Elkins, Makenna Shepard, and Maddie Estell. With starting six freshmen for the majority of the season, Hughes is proud of how this senior trio mentored this young team and believes the future remains bright for the returnees in the upcoming seasons.
“Our three seniors have been awesome,” Hughes said. “Liz and Maddie were great for us in the back and you can never say enough about them or Makenna. Kenna at times really carried our offense, and I’m super proud of all these seniors and how they helped all these freshmen and sophomores learn the ropes. We had 18 kids who never played varsity soccer until this season and the seniors took those girls under their wing and taught them well.”
St. Albert (9-10) 1 0 -- 1
Treynor (17-1) 1 6 -- 7