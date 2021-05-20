Second half surge leads Titans over Yellow Jackets

The Lewis Central boys soccer team wore down a solid defensive effort from city foe Thomas Jefferson to eventually earn an 8-0 win in the Class 3A substate 1 first round at Titan Stadium.
After finding the back of the net just twice in the first half, Lewis Central opened the floodgates with six second half goals to beat the Yellow Jackets and advance to the substate semifinal on Monday.
While the offense had a bit of a slow, start Titans coach James Driver credited the Jackets defense for having a great game plan.
“For the first half, credit has to go to TJ,” James Driver said. “They played very well and organized defensively and did a really good job with soaking up our pressure at first and give our offense a few fits early.
“Once we got two goals in, it kind of opened up their defense a bit because they had to try and get some goals of their own, and some of our guys were pointing out some things that they noticed that may help break them down. We opened it up more in the second half while TJ looked to create opportunities which gave us opportunities, and we capitalized.”
Goal scorers for the Titans were Jonah Churchill, who netted a hat trick; Colton Costello scored two goals, Boston Hensley, Hayden Phippen and London Mcsorley all scored one goal.
With the loss the Yellow Jackets season comes to a close. First year head coach Carlos Silva already looks forward to the next season after focusing on building a foundation of effort and toughness this year.
“I think tonight showed what we’re trying to build here,” Carlos Silva said. “It was dedication, drive and desire to compete and play as hard as we possibly can. That’s all I want out of my team and I was really happy with our effort here.
“I told the guys that this is where I want to pick up from next year. I want to carry that work ethic and desire to out hustle the other team because that’s what these games come down to.”
The Titans will be moving to the substate semifinal to take on Sioux City North, a team they lost to 1-0 earlier in the regular season. Driver says round two will come down to just capitalizing one their chances around the goal.
“We just need to finish our opportunities,” Driver said. “We just need to go up there and play our game. We didn’t do a great job of that last time we played and that’s what made the difference, they finished their one chance and we didn’t on multiple chances. We just need to go up and play a hard clean game and finish on our opportunities.”
Game time at Sioux City North will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Thomas Jefferson (1-17) 0 0 — 0
Lewis Central (14-4) 2 6 — 8