Second half surge leads Titans over Yellow Jackets

The Lewis Central boys soccer team wore down a solid defensive effort from city foe Thomas Jefferson to eventually earn an 8-0 win in the Class 3A substate 1 first round at Titan Stadium.

After finding the back of the net just twice in the first half, Lewis Central opened the floodgates with six second half goals to beat the Yellow Jackets and advance to the substate semifinal on Monday.

While the offense had a bit of a slow, start Titans coach James Driver credited the Jackets defense for having a great game plan.

“For the first half, credit has to go to TJ,” James Driver said. “They played very well and organized defensively and did a really good job with soaking up our pressure at first and give our offense a few fits early.

“Once we got two goals in, it kind of opened up their defense a bit because they had to try and get some goals of their own, and some of our guys were pointing out some things that they noticed that may help break them down. We opened it up more in the second half while TJ looked to create opportunities which gave us opportunities, and we capitalized.”

Goal scorers for the Titans were Jonah Churchill, who netted a hat trick; Colton Costello scored two goals, Boston Hensley, Hayden Phippen and London Mcsorley all scored one goal.