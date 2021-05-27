Shepard’s pair of goals leads Saintes past Eagles in regionals

In a rematch from April 9 where Underwood beat St. Albert 3-2, The Saintes avenged that loss by defeating Underwood 2-1 in the Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinal at Underwood.

Freshman Georgia Paulson put the Eagles up 1-0 with a goal just three minutes into the game. After lots of defense from both squads for the rest of that half, Saintes senior Makenna Shepard scored the equalizer in the 48th minute from the right side of the goal box.

Shepard then scored her 75th career goal in the 68th minute off a corner kick from freshman Ella Klusman to give St. Albert the 2-1 lead which would also prove to be the game-winner.

“This was a good hard-fought win,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “The girls kept competing and kept battling and just did a good job. The seniors really gave it all they got and helped fire up the team and willed us forward with the extra effort and everyone started picking up the pace in the second half and we played a lot better, putting a lot of pressure on them (Underwood).”

The win avenges what was the Saintes first defeat of the regular season. Winning the bigger game feels great, but as Hughes says the bigger picture is the team has earned the right to play at least one more game.