STATE SOCCER: Eagles fall to Lions in semis

No. 6 Underwood girls soccer's historic season came to a close on Thursday morning at James W. Cownie Soccer Complex after falling to No. 2 Des Moines Christian 2-0 in the Class 1A state semifinals.

The Lions scored both of their goals in the first half from 20 yards out or further to take a 2-0 advantage and would hold off the Eagle offense and their late burst of shots to earn their way to the Class 1A state final.

Eagles coach Tyler Nelson spoke of how proud he was of the girls' efforts and for their historic season.

“Anytime you lose deep into the season, it’s tough, especially at this level,” he said. “Our girls were resilient, and I have no doubt our returning girls will be back. The girls put in the work and earned this run and our returnees will be working hard this offseason to try and get us back here, I can promise you that. I’m very happy with how they played this season and today.”

After surrendering two long goals in the first half, Underwood switched goalkeepers and took Madison Ehrens out of the goal to add some more firepower to the Eagle's offense while putting freshman Avery Honan between the pipes.

Ehrens would help create multiple shots attempts on the frontline with sophomore Georgia Paulson and freshman Tieler Hull, among others, but the Eagles couldn’t find the back of the net.

Nelson was still pleased with the effort from the girls to keep shooting until the end.

“This group never quits,” he said. “As they all move on in life I don’t see any of them giving up on their goals and for that, I’m a very proud coach.”

With the loss, the Eagles will graduate four seniors - Kendra Kuck, Lesley Morales-Foote, Abbie Martin, and Ehrens.

The good news, however, for the Eagles is they will return plenty of production. Out of the 95 goals that the Eagles scored this season, Underwood will return players who were responsible for 89 of those.

Nelson praised the seniors for all their contributions and is excited about the future of Underwood girls soccer.

“We will be losing four seniors and they will be missed,” he said. “These seniors' personalities and everything they bring to the team, U think really helped carry this team. I’m still very excited about the youth we have and they have me excited about what we can achieve here in the future. ”

Underwood ends the year with a final record of 14-2-1.

Underwood (14-2-1) 0 0 – 0

Des Moines Christian (19-1) 2 0 – 2