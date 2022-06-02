STATE SOCCER: Going to the ship! Schimmer’s OT goal puts Lynx in 3A final

After playing a physical and tough 80 minutes in the Class 3A state semifinal game, No. 2 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer and No. 3 Ankeny went into overtime on Thursday afternoon at James W. Cownie Soccer Complex.

Finally, just shy of four minutes into overtime, Lynx senior Hanna Schimmer got just enough of a clearing after a pass from sophomore Liberty Bates to put a shot in just below the crossbar to give the Lynx the win and push them into the Lynx into the 3A state championship game.

“Overtime is my golden shot or it has been since last season,” Schimmer said. “Everybody on our sideline was just telling me to go get it and it was definitely a team effort, but Liberty crossed it over to me and I just kicked it in.”

“There’s no better way to win a soccer game than the golden goal,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller added. “ Especially from a shot like that it’s a beautiful conclusion. I’m just so happy for this team. They’re a special group. We’re going to celebrate this tonight and then get back to work tomorrow.”

The first-half possession was primarily dominated by the Hawkettes who bombarded the Lynx defense and sophomore goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf. Though the Lynx defense bent a few times, the defense never broke.

Vanderwerf says with help like senior Paige Bracker and others in the backfield helped make her day easier and helped her keep her cool in rough times.

“Paige definitely helped me stay composed,” Vanderwerf said. “This whole defense worked so hard all day and never took a break on any chance they had.”

The Lynx would start their best push in the final five minutes of regulation where they fired three shots on goal to build some momentum heading into the five-minute break between regulation and overtime.

Coach Miller then told the girl to just go out and do what they do.

“I just talked to the girls about wanting it more than they did,” Miller said. “It was just a simple chat about playing more to each other. There were tired legs on both sides. Eventually, things opened up and created that shot.”

The Lynx picked up right where they left off. Though the Hawkettes managed two shots on goal in the overtime period the Lynx kept it on the attacking side of the field for the majority of the period.

Finally, in the 84th minute, Bates centered a pass over to Schimmer who booted in the game-winning shot for the 1-0 win.

While playing for the chance to get into the championship game was motivation on its own, the Lynx players also said they never forgot about their previous meeting with the Hawkettes exactly two months ago, on April 2. The Lynx lost 1-0 to Ankeny that day.

As some players said after the game though, the Lynx got the one that counted most.

“The game we played against them earlier was a rough game,” Schimmer said. “We dealt with some injuries that took some girls out for the rest of the season, so it was kind of like a revenge game. We didn’t want to take anyone out, we just wanted to win and now we’re going to the championship.

“We’ve been working and waiting all season for this chance and to finally have it, it’s a big deal for us and not just our team, but for our school.”

“It was definitely on our minds,” Vanderwerf said. “Last time we played them, it just wasn’t my weekend, but this time we got them and it feels great. We battled so much to earn this chance and I’ve been thinking about it since we lost in the first round last year. I’m shaking, it feels great to play for the title.”

With this win, the Lynx move on to the Class 3A championship where they will have another rematch on their hands with No. 5 Ankeny Centennial. In doing so, the Lynx will be chasing their first-ever team state championship in Lynx athletics history.

“A.L. has never won a team championship in any sport,” Miller said. “We’re hoping on Saturday to become the first.”

Abraham Lincoln and Ankeny Centennial will play at James W. Cownie Soccer Complex for the Class 3A title on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Ankeny (18-2) 0 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (17-3) 0 0 1 – 1