STATE SOCCER: Jaguars score twice to spoil Lynx title debut

DES MOINES - No. 5 Ankeny Centennial girls soccer scored two goals in a 90-second span to sink No. 2 Abraham Lincoln 2-0 at James W. Cownie Soccer Complex in the Class 3A state championship.

It was the first time in school history, Abraham Lincoln competed for a team sport state title. Despite coming up short of the ultimate goal, they made history after finishing the season as the Class 3A runner-up.

“With the runner-up finish, history was still made,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “You would always like a better finish, but it’s still a historic season. It hurts for now, but as time goes on, it will start to mean a lot more.”

After trading chances within the first 20 minutes of the game, the Jaguars scored a late 20th-minute goal and struck again in the 22nd minute. Those would be the only goals of the contest as the Lynx couldn’t find their rhythm offensively.

“They just created a couple of good looks for themselves,” Miller said. “We were playing with some injuries. I’m proud of how this team battled through, I’m proud of their effort. It just didn’t go our way today.”

With the defeat, the Lynx end their historic season with a record of 17-4 and will graduate eight seniors from this squad. Miller spoke highly of this talented senior class and how they raised the bar not just for Lynx soccer, but Lynx athletics.

“This senior class has the highest win percentage of any past class. To come through A.L.,” Miller said. “Some of these girls were starting up to four years ago at our state tournament trip that year. We’ve got some great leaders in this class and they’re a special group.

“Paige and Bella have been big for our defense, Hanna being a great scorer, Abby joined us this year, and Stephanie came back after just playing in her freshman year earlier. There are some other seniors who didn’t get much playing time, but each of them gave it everything they had and are high-character kids. They’ve led this program to new heights. They’re a big reason why we made it here. They are culture changers.”

Seniors Hanna Schimmer and Paige Bracker along with sophomore Lexy Mayo were honored to the Class 3A all-tournament team at the conclusion of the game.

Congrats to the Lynx on their historic season and for finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up.

Ankeny Centennial (19-3) 2 0 – 2

Abraham Lincoln (17-4) 0 0 – 0