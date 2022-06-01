STATE SOCCER: Late pair of goals push Titans into semis

No. 3 seeded Lewis Central boys soccer scored two goals in the last 17 minutes of regulation to run away with the win over previously undefeated No. 6 Humboldt, 2-0, at the James W. Cownie Soccer Complex on Wednesday afternoon in the Class 2A state quarterfinal round.

After coming so close throughout several points earlier, Titan sophomore Brayden Shepard broke the ice with a 64th-minute goal to put the Titans ahead. Less than 10 minutes later, senior Jonah Churchill centered a pass to sophomore London McSorley and iced the game with a 72nd-minute goal to help lead L.C. to the 2-0 win.

“We felt our momentum building, we knew the goals were coming,” Titans coach James Driver said. “We kept peppering their goal in the first half with shots, so we liked our style of play, we just weren’t finding the back of the net.

“We talked a bit at halftime and moved some players to different positions to provide our width because their sweeper was playing deep and was clogging the middle. So we wanted to use our width to our advantage, keep the balls wide and get it by their outside backs and put back in across the goal which was good enough to get us two goals.”

From start to finish, Lewis Central dictated the possession time and thus got plenty of quality shots. However, Wildcats goalkeeper Noah Skow stopped every ball that came his way in the first half and for over half of the second half continued to deny the Titan’s chances.

Skow would have 22 saves on the day, while Titan’s goalkeeper Will Devine had six saves.

Finally with 16:41 to go Shepard, after leaving the game momentarily on an injury timeout in the first half put one away to put the Titans up 1-0.

“I just came from on top of the 18 and I was originally trying to slot a pass to Jonah,” Shepard said. “But their centerback snuffed it out so I took a one-touch pass from him and took another to set up my shot and just buried it.”

The Titans felt good with the one-goal lead but chose to leave no doubt as McSorley off a pass from Churchill with about eight minutes left in the game kicked it into the top left corner of the goal to seemingly ice the game and put Lewis Central up 2-0 after subbing in for Shepard who got tripped up in the box just minutes beforehand.

“I came in for Brayden and Jonah got the ball after we cleared it from our 18,” McSorley said. “He passed it over to my side and across. I called for the ball, dribbled through the box, and buried it in the corner.”

While two goals were nice, Driver said he felt comfortable after the first goal as he was very pleased with the defense’s performance.

“With the way our defense has been playing, all we need is one goal and I’ll feel good about where we are,” Driver said. “We have 14 shutouts this year which gives me all the confidence in the world that our defense can keep a clean sheet. Once Brayden scored it felt like a lot of weight was lifted off our shoulders and we played a bit more relaxed.

“Hats off to Humboldt though. They played a great game and had a wonderful season so my hat is off to them.”

The Titans now move on to the Class 2A semifinal round where they will play the seventh-seeded Newton Cardinals who upset second-seeded Bondurant-Farrar 2-1 in double overtime.

The Titans know that if they want to play again on Saturday they cannot take the Cardinals lightly.

“Getting a chance to play for a championship was our goal after substate,” Shepard said. “We have to take care of one more game before that chance. We know we’re going to win it all or go down fighting.”

“We just have to come into the game with our heads right,” McSorley added “It’s going to be a game where we’re going to have to fight until the very end.”

Lewis Central and Newton will play on Friday at 2:40 p.m. on field nine at the James W. Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

Humboldt (17-1) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (16-3) 0 2 – 2