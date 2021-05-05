Titan girls soccer continues to roll

The Class 2A No. 2 Lewis Central Girls soccer team went on the road to defeat Sioux City Heelan 6-2 for its seventh straight victory on Monday.

Senior midfielder Hannah Estrada and sophomore forward Gracie Hays each scored two goals for the Titans to lead the scoring. Senior midfielder Taylor Gregory contributed a goal along with an assist, and senior midfielder Hope Jensen also scored a goal for Lewis Central.

Notably, junior midfielder Natalie Smith, senior midfielder Haley Bach, freshman Haylee Erickson midfielder all had an assist for the game as well.

The Titans have now won four of the last five meetings with the Crusaders. They will look to keep their winning ways going as they prepare to take on Class 3A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln at 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium.

Lewis Central (11-1) 3 3 — 6

Sioux City Heelan (4-7) 1 1 — 2

Titan boys win fourth straight shut out

The Lewis Central boys soccer team is rolling right along at the right time, as its clinched its fourth straight shutout win with an 8-0 win over Creston on Monday at Titan Stadium.

Notably, this marks the Titans’ sixth shutout win in the past seven games.