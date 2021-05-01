Titan girls win third out of state contest; Falcons fall to Glenwood

The Lewis Central girls soccer team beat their third out-of-state opponent as they top Nebraska’s Elkhorn Antlers 3-2.

Lewis Central scored two of its goals within the first half to lead the game 2-1 at halftime. Both teams would score once in the second half which boded well with the Titans as it led them to a 3-2 win and improved their record to 10-1 on the season.

Senior midfielder Haley Bach, sophomore forward Gracie Hayes and senior midfielder Hannah Estrada all scored one goal and Hayes and Estrada each recorded one assist.

The Titans will travel to Sioux City where they will take on Bishop Heelan at 7 p.m. on May 3.

Lewis Central (10-1) 2 1 -- 3

Elkhorn (7-7) 1 1 -- 2

Falcons fall to Rams

The Glenwood Rams boys soccer team beat St. Albert for their fourth win in five games to put their record back at the .500 mark after a 5-3 win over the Falcons.

The Rams scored four of their goals in the first half and held a 4-2 lead over the hosting Falcons. The Rams and Falcons then scored one goal each to wrap the game bringing up a 5-3 final in favor of Glenwood.