Titans and new coach ready for 2022

With a new coach taking the reins of the Lewis Central girls soccer program, the Titans already seem poised to have an interesting season.

Jesse Smith takes over the program from former coach Chris Von Mende. While the coach has changed, Smith is confident that with the group of girls on the team the success of the program will remain constant for years to come.

“Following the success of coach Chris Von Mende will be a difficult task,” Smith said. “His success in winning three state titles, and numerous conference titles are something our coaching staff will try to build upon. With the help of coach James Driver, Sidney Denis and Madison Verschoor I feel we have a winning formula to be successful.

“Overall, this is a team that isn’t afraid to work hard. Through training, and conditioning they have continued to demonstrate a desire to improve. The feeling in this squad is that we have a talented group that wants to compete. With our schedule filled with great opponents both in and out of the conference, we’ll look to continue to improve week in and week out.”

The team’s overall excitement and work ethic have really impressed Smith thus far, as has the senior leadership. This team has been challenging and pushing each other early on to prepare for a quality schedule in 2022, Smith said.

“With it being our first year together we’re working on learning a few different team concepts,” Smith said. “Our team’s main focus right now is improving every day in our training sessions. If we can do this, we feel confident we’ll have a successful season that ends with us in Des Moines” at the state tournament.

“The senior leadership of this team is remarkable. Both on and off the field,” Smith continued. “Amara Orth, Rylie Reitz, Natalie Smith, Lillie Wink, Joleen Coleman, Hana Daoudi, Callie Williams and Ashlee McKenzie have all stepped up to help lead our team. The attitude and effort of these ladies through this first week has been outstanding, and is truly part of the DNA of this team.”

That focus and attitude on improving every day helped inspire the team’s motto for 2022: “Individuals go far, teams go farther”.

“Challenging each other in a drill to work hard,” Smith said. “Giving positive encouragement will continue to build the character of our team. In order for us to reach our goals set at the end of the season, the team as a whole will need to embrace this concept.”

The first test of the season for the Titans will be on Monday when they travel to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. In terms of playing style, Lewis Central looks to use a balanced strategy to keep their opponents off-balance.

“We feel that we have a great group that can have the ability to hold possession in many of our matches,” Smith said. “We’ll play with a good balance on both offensive, and defensive transitions. Our goal is to be as balanced a team as we can be.”

Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton will begin at 7 p.m on Monday.