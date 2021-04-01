 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans fall in opener against Patriots
0 comments

Titans fall in opener against Patriots

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Central

It took more than a year for it to commence, but at last the Lewis Central boys soccer team is back in action for the first time since winning a class 2A state championship back in June 2019.

The Titans began their season on the opposite side of the Missouri River against Nebraska’s Millard South, a team that was already five games into their season prior to this game. The Titans fell 1-0.

The Patriot's Ryan Lee scored the game’s lone goal in the 26th minute. After falling behind early, the Titans saw a few opportunities in the match to score an equalizer, but were never able to convert on their chances.

“I’m proud of the way we played, we played hard and battled. Two good teams battling it out, they happened to finish a shot, we didn’t — that’s pretty much what it boiled down to,” Titans head coach James Driver said. “Both teams overall were pretty even. We have a lot to build on.”

Lewis Central will look to rebound when they play Harlan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for their home opener.

Lewis Central (0-1) 0 0 — 0

Millard South 1 0 — 1

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert