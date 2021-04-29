Titans pound Panthers

Class 2A’s No. 3 Lewis Central girls soccer team, for the the fourth time this season, earned a 10-0 win. This time being over Creston on Tuesday evening.

The Titan’s attack led to seven goals in the first half and then three more in the second half as the game was ended via the 10-goal mercy rule in the 65th minute.

Goal scorers for the Titans included senior midfielder Hannah Estrada, who had a hat trick plus one with four goals in the game in addition with two assists. Senior midfielder Haley Bach chipped in two goals for the Titans along with three assists.

Junior midfeilder Hana Daoudi scored a goal and had an assist. Sophomore forward Gracie Hays also had a goal and an assist, and senior midfielder Hope Jensen had a goal and an assist as well. Finally, senior forward Lia Taylor scored a goal for LC as well. Senior Natalie Smith had an assist for the Titans as well.

The win marks the seventh shutout win for Lewis Central for the season and improves the Titans record to 9-1, Creston falls to 0-6 on the year now.

Lewis Central’s next game will be across the river at Elkhorn at 6:30 pm on April 29.

Creston (0-6) 0 0 --0

Lewis Central (9-1) 7 3 --10