Titans shutdown Saintes

As for the Saintes, coach Chris Huges knew the team was in for a big test and while this test didn’t go as they wished it would the Saintes will move on to their final regular season game which will be against Sioux City Heelan at 4 p.m. on May 24 at the YMCA fields.

“For about the first 10 minutes I thought we came out and played pretty solid,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “After we gave up a goal though, we kind of went back to some old ways, but one halftime hit we talked about going out there and to just play tough, but honestly we just played timid and weren’t aggressive which allowed them to control the second half.

“But at the same time we told the kids, this really meant nothing. We were playing a team that’s probably going to be competing to go to the state championship again, they’re a three-time state champ. I was hoping we’d have more positives, but we just have to regroup. Honestly at this point the regular season doesn’t mean anything. We have a big game on Monday but then a bigger one on Wednesday. That’s what we have to get ready for and the girls will be ready.”