Titans shutout Crusaders

Class 2A No. 4 Lewis Central earned an impressive 4-0 road win over Class 2A No. 10 Sioux City Heelan on Saturday in Sioux City.

For the first 20 minutes, the Titans and Crusaders traded chances but neither could cash in. However, in the 20th minute, London McSorley broke the scoreless tie with the game’s first goal off an assist from Jonah Churchill.

“We were knocking on the door a few times before that goal,” Titans coach James Driver said. “We had a few chances prior to that play that I feel like we should have had, but their keeper made some really good saves. I felt like this was a great response from the guys after just missing some great shots earlier and showed that they were going to keep working to get us on the board.”

The score remained at 1-0 for the rest of the first half and would remain that way until the 53rd minute. 13 minutes into the second half Boston Hensley kicked one in to put the Titans up by a pair.

Just two minutes later, in the 55th minute, Colton Costello booted in a free-kick to make it 3-0 in favor of the Titans. Finally, in the 65th minute, Hensley scored his second goal of the day off an assist from McSorley.

Lewis Central will return to action on Monday for its final regular-season game against inner-city foe St. Albert. The Titans will head into this game with plenty to play for as a win would crown the Titans as outright Hawkeye 10 champs and the outright city champs. As most city games are, Driver expects Monday to be a big test for the Titans.

“This game should be closer than what our records show, ” Driver said. “City rival games are always tough. The teams always play hard. But for us, it’s a chance to win the city which is always a short-term goal for us, and it’s also a chance for us to win the conference outright again. St. Albert is going to come in ready to go, and our guys know what we have to play for in terms of our short-term goals. We’re looking forward to this game.”

The Titans and Falcons will get started at 6 p.m. Monday evening at the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.

Lewis Central (12-3) 1 3 – 4

Sioux City Heelan (9-5) 0 0 – 0