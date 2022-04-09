Titans top Trojans in morning duel

Coming off its first loss of the season, Class 2A No. 10 Lewis Central played its only game of the day against Class 1A No. 7 Tri-Center at the TJ Invite on Saturday morning.

A couple of first-half goals put the Titans in control early and helped lead to an eventual 3-1 win.

“It took the girls a bit to really loosen up having a tough game last night,” Titans coach James Smith said. “Once we got in front the girls did a good job not backing off and kept playing hard to keep the lead with us.”

The Titan’s offense proved too much to contain for the Trojans as L.C. took an early lead and Tri-Center couldn’t make up enough ground.

“Lewis Central possessed the ball a lot better than we did and we played too hurriedly,” Trojans coach Jeff Lefeber said. “We rushed too many passes and just didn’t get the possession time we were looking for, which we’ll adjust for future games. We’ll be alright though, we came here to play good teams, Lewis Central is definitely a good team and when you come to these kinds of tournaments the main thing is to get better.”

The Titans got a quick goal from Hana Daoudi, the Titans up early 1-0 and would score again later in the half to take a 2-0 lead. The Trojans weren’t going to go down quietly though as they answered back with a goal before halftime to make it 2-1 at the break.

It wasn’t until the 54th minute that helped the Titans put the game out of reach with an insurance goal.

Daoudi scored two of the Titan’s goals and had an assist, while Reese Ford scored one as well. Gracie Hays had two assists for the Titans.

“After playing (Omaha) Skutt yesterday, which was a tough loss, this was a good win,” Smith said. “We improved as a team from this game and it was a hard-fought game. A lot of girls were still really tired after last night’s game, and then to turn around for an 8:30 a.m. start is challenging. But I’m really proud of how the girls played through it and pushed for the win.”

Lewis Central will play their next game against Omaha Mercy on Tuesday at Tranquility Park at 6 p.m.

Lewis Central (4-1) 2 1 – 3

Tri-Center (2-2) 1 0 – 1