Titans trample Warriors

Lewis Central exploded in the first half offensively to make short work of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 10-0 Thursday night win at Titan Stadium.

LC netted four goals within the first 10 minutes of the game to take control early on. The Titans would score two more before the half was over as the offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first half — which was very pleasing to head coach Chris Von Mende.

“These girls were really excited to play this year,” Von Mende said. “I knew coming into this one we were going to be pretty strong in the match, and they lit up the board quicker than I was expecting.”

In the second half, the Titans picked up right where they left off with four more goals to close the game and earn their second straight 10-0 victory and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Senior midfielder Taylor Gregory led the way with four goals and two assists. Senior midfielder Hope Jensen and junior midfielder Hana Daoudi each scored two goals, Daoudi also had an assist. Sophomore forward Gracie Hays and freshman midfielder Isabel McNeal each scored a goal for Lewis Central as well.

After waiting over a year to be back on the field, the Titans are loving every bit of their start and are eager for their busy weekend ahead.