Titans trounce Trojans on the road

The Lewis Central boys soccer team beat Atlantic 10-0 on the road Monday evening in a Hawkeye 10 Conference battle.

The Titans scored nine of their 10 in the first half, then scored their final goal five minutes into the second half to end the game via the 10 goal mercy rule in the 45th minute.

“I thought our ball movement was great in this game,” L.C. head coach James Driver said. “We had a lot of one or two touch passing going on and had great movement off the ball which helped us play well overall as a team.

“We did lots of good things here. We had great team pressure, moved the ball well. Just an overall great team win.”

Goal scorers for Lewis Central were sophomore Boston Hensley, who netted two and had two assists as well. Junior Colton Costello also scored two goals for the Titans and contributed an assist as well. Juniors Easton Adams and Jonah Churchill each scored a pair of goals too.

Freshman London Mcsorley scored a goal as well as two assists, and junior Jonathan Barradas also kicked in a goal too while contributing an assist.

Junior Cody Merrill led the team with three assists on the day, the final assist of the day was from junior Will Devine who had one for the contest.