Titans win shootout thriller over Monarchs

The Lewis Central boys soccer team won a thrilling game over Class 2A’s No. 16 Denison-Schleswig 2-1 that ultimately put them in alone at first place of the Hawkeye 10 conference on Tuesday evening at Titan Stadium.

Junior forward Will Devine scored in the first half to give Lewis Central the lead to start the game up 1-0 after one half of play. However, Monarch sophomore Edin Barrios found the back of the net in the second half to knot the game at 1-1.

“Denison did a great job to get us out of our game plan in the second half,” Driver said. “They changed up some things and made a few adjustments at halftime that disrupted our game plan and forced us more to their style of play which doesn’t really suit us. That was a great team though.”

The 1-1 deadlock would remain for the rest of regulation as well through two overtimes and force the contest to go to shootouts. The Titans and Monarchs would trade off saves and scores until the score became 7-7 in shootouts. L.C.’s Jonathan Barradas scored despite the Monarch goalkeeper getting a tip on his shot, to make it 8-7.

It was then when Titan’s senior goalkeeper Kyle Gappa made a stop toward the right side of the goal to end the game and cement the victory.