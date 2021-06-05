Trojans fall to Crusaders in Friday regional final

Class 1A No. 4 Tri-Center just couldn’t find their mojo against No. 11 Sioux City Heelan on Friday. The Crusader beat the Trojans 3-0.

The Crusaders scored a quick goal within the first five minutes to take a 1-0 lead into the half. Soon after starting the second half, the visiting Crusaders netted the insurance goal to go up 2-0. Heelan then scored their third goal of the game in the final minute of the game to officially put the game out of reach.

“Heelan came after us with a great defensive plan,” Trojans coach Jeff Lefeber said. “You have to have one of those to get to state and they made things difficult for us. We just couldn’t get the ball around to each and it just wasn’t our night.”

With the loss, the Trojans end the year 17-3 which ties the most wins the program has seen since the 2016-2017 season where the Trojans went to state.

In addition to the defeat, Tri-Center will be moving on from seven seniors who Lefeber said all were monumental this year’s success.

“It was a great year,” Lefeber said. “There was a lot of new school records made this year as far as achievements for individuals go. That said, this was a great team, offensively and defensively, but like I told the girls one team each year doesn’t end their season on a loss.